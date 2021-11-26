5 best Free Fire tips and tricks to reach end zones in solo mode (November 2021)

Reaching the end zones of a Free Fire match can be tricky. Opponents are well-armed, campers are well hidden, and the availability of supplies dwindles as the safe zone shrinks. The task seems impossible, and yet it is achievable.

By following a few simple tips and tricks, players will be able to reach the end zones with ease. Those skilled enough may even be able to secure a Booyah in the process.

Master the art of survival as a solo Free Fire player by following these simple tips and tricks

5) Find a surfboard or keep a vehicle close for added mobility

The key to reaching the end zones in Free Fire is high mobility. Being able to traverse the map rapidly and without hindrance has numerous benefits. There are two ways in which players can do this. They can either use a vehicle or surfboard.

Both of these can easily be found during a match. This will enable players to cover vast distances in a short period of time. While a vehicle offers better protection from incoming fire, surfboards can be stored in the inventory.

4) Have a good character combo that offers survivability and healing skills

Having a strong character combo that can shrug off damage is vital. This will allow players to escape from opponents without having to stop and heal. There are many different combos that can be created. A good example of this is DJ Alok + Elite Andrew + Antonio + Kelly.

3) Ensure that a favorable position has been secured before the zone shrinks

A favorable position needs to be secured before the zone shrinks in Free Fire. This will enable players to deal with any would-be attackers or eliminate stragglers entering the safe zone late.

2) Loot as much as possible during the early-game

Looting early in the game is necessary. This will allow players to stock up on supplies. Without utility items or medkits, the chances of survival are lowered drastically.

Additionally, finding good weapons is also important in Free Fire. While the goal is to survive until the end zones, players are encouraged to eliminate easy targets to improve their K/D ratio

1) Avoid fights if the enemy has the advantage

If the enemy has a clear-cut advantage such as high ground or hard cover, players should avoid getting into a fight. Rather than going through the enemy, players should find a route around them. The goal is to survive at all costs.

Note: The list is in no particular order. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

