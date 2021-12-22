5 best Free Fire top up event rewards released in 2021

Top up events in Free Fire are meant to incentivize players to purchase premium in-game currency. These effectively present users with a set of pre-determined rewards for free if they meet the diamond top up threshold.

These are added regularly, generally consecutively. The developers have released numerous top up events throughout 2021. These events included special gloo walls, additional diamonds, characters, pets, and more.

Note: The list of best top up events is based on the writer’s opinion. Moreover, the list is based only on the Indian server events.

Best Free Fire top up events rewards released in 2021

5) Skyler

The Superstar Top Up event (Image via Free Fire)

Skyler is one of the characters added in 2021 and is based on Sơn Tùng M-TP, the Vietnamese singer-songwriter and actor. His ability is called Riptide Rhythm, and it can turn gloo walls into dust. It also has a healing aspect, and users will replenish HP after placing gloo walls.

Most of the characters added this year were added through top up events, and Skyler was the first. In the Indian server, the Skyler Top Up event was added in March. Gamers had to purchase 200 diamonds to get him.

4) Big Smash emote

The Big Smash Top Up event (Image via Free Fire)

The Big Smash emote is one of the rewards in the most recent top up event. It started on 18 December and will be available until 22 December. Players have to purchase a total of 300 diamonds to get this Legendary emote.

When they activate this emote, the character swirls a giant pan and then smashes it to the ground to create purple dust.

3) Dimitri

The Dimitri Top Up (Image via Free Fire)

Dimitri was added to one of the top up events during the fourth-anniversary celebrations. Dimitri Vegas’ in-game persona was accessible for purchasing 200 diamonds. Users could obtain its Sound Engineer Bundle if they bought 500 diamonds.

The event started on the Indian server on 12 August and ran until 18 August. Many gamers made the most out of it during this period since the character is ranked as one of the best.

2) Diamonds at low cost (Less is More)

The Less is More event (Image via Free Fire)

Less is More is also an event that reduces the cost of diamonds. Gamers usually receive a discount on a top up pack of 520 diamonds, depending on the number of diamonds they possess. Technically, it also falls under a top up event.

If they only have less than 49 diamonds, users are eligible for a 60% discount, i.e., they will purchase the pack for INR 160. The event was added multiple times, with the last one being earlier this month on 3 December. It was available until 7 December.

1) 100% bonus top up

100% bonus diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire gamers clamor for events that provide 100% bonus top up. As implied by their name, these events give additional in-game currency that reduces the cost per diamond, thus increasing the value obtained.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fortunately, the developers had added this event during the Diwali celebration. However, the bonus was not infinite, and users could only get an additional 1000 diamonds. This event was available from 5 November to 11 November.

Edited by Ravi Iyer