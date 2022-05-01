5 best Free Fire YouTubers with the highest subscribers in India (April 2022) 

Free Fire is one of the most famous titles in the battle royale genre. The title has gained huge popularity on various social media platforms. Its high-quality graphics and fast-paced modes have changed the whole survival concept of games.

The game has helped many creators make stable careers and generate money. Players can watch the gameplay of their favorite players on Youtube and can learn various aspects of the game from them.

This article discusses the five best Free Fire Youtubers with the highest number of subscribers in India.

Free Fire YouTubers with the highest subscribers in India

5) Desi Gamers

Desi Gamers is one of the funniest content creators in the community. His real name is Amit Sharma, commonly known as Amitbhai. His YouTube channel has 12.8 million subscribers with 1.8 billion views.

Amitbhai is known for his gameplay, pranks, and fun challenges with his fellow creators. He has 2.4 million followers on Instagram, where he posts his travel photos and other content.

4) Gyan Gaming

The fourth YouTuber on the list of the highest subscribed channels is Gyan Gaming. His YouTube channel has over 14 million subscribers. Gyan Sujan, the creator behind the channel, is famous for his content based on Free Fire and other interesting topics. The total view on his channels stands at almost two billion, which is a clear indicator of his personality among his audience.

3) Lokesh Gamer

Lokesh Gamer is also a prominent name on YouTube, with 14.7 million subscribers. He has gained a lot of popularity in a short period with his high-quality gameplay. The creator is widely known for his giveaway videos, where he is seen rewarding diamonds to his teammates and random subscribers. His channel has more than 1,462,633,508 views.

2) A_S Gaming

The second YouTuber on the list of highest subscribed channels is A_S Gaming. The creator's name is Sahil Rana and hails from Himachal Pradesh. His channel has over 2,315,703,255 views and was created on Oct 26, 2016.

He has posted his gameplay and crate openings and has now diversified his content. Gamers can also find various challenge videos on A_S Gaming's channel. He is also a famous influencer on Instagram and has 1.7 million followers.

1) Total Gaming

The most subscribed Free Fire YouTuber in India is Total Gaming, with 32.1 million subscribers. The channel is also one of the biggest YouTube channels in the gaming category. Ajjubhai is another famous name with which Total Gaming is known across the community. His current view count is 5,711,143,933 views.

Gamers can find content related mostly to Free Fire gameplay. He also streams GTA V and other PC titles to keep his audience entertained. There are more than 1800 videos on Total Gaming's channel.

Note: The numbers mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Edited by Saman