5 best games like Free Fire under 1GB in July 2021

Garena Free Fire is one of the top Battle Royale games. It has action-packed 50-player BR matches and intense 5v5 Clash Squad matches. Along with this, Free Fire's popularity is also due to its compatibility with low-end devices.

For both Android and iOS users, there are several other options under 1GB that resemble Free Fire.

Five best alternatives Free Fire under 1 GB to try in July 2021

1) Battlegrounds Mobile India

Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the special Indian version of PUBG Mobile was launched on July 2nd, 2021. The game features the classic Erangel map along with the good old 100-player BR.

Much like Free Fire, BGMI has a download size of about 700 MB. However, additional files of 300 MB have to be downloaded before starting the game.

Download it here.

2) Respawnables

Respawnables is more of an online multiplayer game rather than a Battle Royale game. The characters in the game will remind players of Fortnite. There are two modes: Free For All and Team VS. Players can play the game offline and finish over 185 quests.

Unlike other BR games, Respawnables gives players three chances to resurrect and carry on with the game.

Download it here.

3) Modern Strike Online

Image via Azur Interactive Studios

Modern Strike Online is another popular title in the BR and survival shooter category. It has modes like TDM, Deathmatch, Special Ops, Plant the bomb battle, and more.

For PvP battles, the game features 14 different maps. Modern Strike boasts over 50 realistic weapons with customizable skins.

Download it here.

4) N.O.V.A. Legacy

Image via Gameloft

N.O.V.A. is a popular series by Gameloft. The famous sci-fi FPS shooter is back with a Battle Royale and PvP mode. Legacy features 8-player Battle Royale mode and 4v4 TDM mode.

Along with popular shooter modes, the N.O.V.A. title features customizable sci-fi armor and futuristic weapons.

Download it here.

5) Pixel's Unknown Battle Grounds

Image via Azur Interactive Studios

Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground is exactly what it sounds like, a pixelated variant of PUBG Mobile. Everything looks like PUBG just in a 2D pixelated form.

Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground features over 30 realistic weapons, team games, vehicles and everything that players are looking for in a Battle Royale game.

Download it here.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

Also read: Free Fire 4th anniversary expected date details: All you need to know

Edited by Gautham Balaji