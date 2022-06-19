5 best games like Free Fire MAX for 2 GB phones (2022)

Free Fire MAX is among the leading names in the Battle Royale and Shooter genres. The title provides gamers with a thrilling experience while serving impressive graphics and sound effects. However, mobile gamers with low-end devices such as 2 GB RAM phones are likely to face lag issues.

Indeed, Garena's earlier release, Free Fire, allows gamers to play on low-end devices without any performance degradation. However, if users seek alternatives to these Garena titles for any reason, they can head to the section below to learn about a few similar shooters.

5 games like Free Fire MAX that are compatible with 2 GB RAM phones and give a decent experience

1) MaskGun

Launched by SuperGaming in October 2018, MaskGun is a tactical shooter in which players can join PvP matches and showcase their shooting skills against other players. Like Free Fire MAX, MaskGun also facilitates mobile gamers with a vast range of upgradable characters, weapons, and multiple vibrant maps.

The action shooter will highly fascinate players who enjoy gunplay. The graphics are decent enough for low-performing devices.

Key information:

Installs: 50 Million+

50 Million+ Rating: 4.4 out of 5

4.4 out of 5 Size: 148MB

148MB Last updated: In June 2022

2) Hero Hunter

The award-winning action-packed game, Hero Hunter, was released by Deca Games in February 2017. It won the title of Google Play's Most Innovative Game in 2018.

Mobile gamers can build a powerful team of 100 heroes and have to drive team-based co-op missions. Hero Hunter provides gamers with several characters possessing unique abilities, as in Free Fire MAX.

Key information:

Installs: 10 Million+

10 Million+ Rating: 4.1 out of 5

4.1 out of 5 Size: 134MB

134MB Last updated: In May 2022

3) Survival Squad: Commando Secret Mission

Survival Squad: Commando Secret Mission offers mobile players an adventurous battle royale vibe. It was published by Glaciers Game in March 2021 and has garnered quite a fair player base within this short period of time.

In the shooter title, 100 players alight against each other on an island, and the one who survives till the end conquers the battle. The concept is similar to Free Fire MAX, and its graphics are supposed to be satisfactory. Users can join solo, duo, and squad matches.

Key information:

Installs: 1 Million+

1 Million+ Rating: 4.1 out of 5

4.1 out of 5 Size: 307MB

307MB Last updated: In August 2021

4) Royale Battle Survivor

Offered by AppNexeDeveloper in October 2018, Royale Battle Survivor is a single-player action shooter game. Players are taken to the battlefields and have to encounter enemies to triumph in the contest.

The most attractive attribute of the game is that it is offline. It will impress players seeking an offline option in the same genre. The graphics and sound effects are very much realistic, which is indeed amazing for low-end gadgets.

Key information:

Installs: 1 Million+

1 Million+ Rating: 4.0 out of 5

4.0 out of 5 Size: 99MB

99MB Last updated: In March 2019

The game size is extremely small, serving as a plus point for 2GB RAM phones.

5) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall is owned by an India-based company called XSQUADS Tech. They published the tactical shooter in October 2019. ScarFall is arguably the best option on this list, but due to its considerably larger size, it is in fifth place.

ScarFall has multiple modes such as team deathmatch, solo deathmatch, 4v4, etc. Interestingly, it offers both a TPS (Third-person Shooter) and an FPS (First-person shooter) option. The title pits 48 players on its HD-quality map.

Key information:

Installs: 5 Million+

5 Million+ Rating: 4.3 out of 5

4.3 out of 5 Size: 654MB

654MB Last updated: In March 2022

Note: The data displayed under each game is as per the Google Play Store and is accurate as of June 19. Also, this article reflects the author's personal views.

