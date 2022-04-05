5 games like Free Fire but with decent graphics

Garena's ladder to success, Free Fire, has become a household name in the mobile gaming community. The battle royale game is highly adored for its compatibility, including low-end devices, giving players a decent shooter experience.

However, there are some games other than Free Fire's enhanced version that belong to the same genre and have good graphics to satisfy dedicated mobile gamers. For obvious reasons, they should have decent devices to play these shooters.

Alternatives to Free Fire with better graphics

5) Rules of Survival

Availability: Android and iOS

Rules of Survival by NetEase Games is a BR game with an adequate number of players worldwide. Like Free Fire, gamers can find a range of in-game collectibles like outfits, firearm skins, distinct vehicles, and more.

The title was first released via beta access on 15 November 2017. With a fair rating of 4.2 out of 5, it currently has over 50 million installs on the Google Play Store.

Due to a significantly larger size, i.e., 3.9 GB, most users with average devices may hesitate to check it out.

Download it from here

4) Hero Hunters

Availability: Android and iOS

Published by Deca Games, Hero Hunters is a third-person battle royale game. The shooter has also won the Google Play Most Innovative Game gong.

Emphasizing team-based combat, the title has an ideal warzone for players to show their excellence in gunplay.

Released on 2 February 2017, Hero Hunter has over ten million installs on the Google Play Store, maintaining an appreciable rating of 4.1 out of 5. Its smaller size of 133 MB is a plus factor for gamers with low-end devices.

Download it from here

3) Badlanders

Availability: Android and iOS

Badlanders is a battle royale shooter offered by NetEase Games. Coming up with some unique concepts, it has fascinated a considerable number of players. It's a loot, kill, and survive fast-paced action game.

The title was released on 14 January 2022, on mobile app stores in the Southeast Asian region. It has accumulated over five million installs on the Google Play Store with an impressive rating of 3.7 out of 5.

The game's size may vary depending on the device. However, the average size can be considered around 1 GB.

Download it from here

2) Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Availability: Android and iOS

Developed and published by Krafton, BGMI is one of the most potent competitors of Free Fire in the Indian gaming market. The battle royale is the Indian version of the famous name, PUBG Mobile.

As per public opinion, the shooter has comparatively more realistic graphics than Free Fire.

This variant was exclusively released for Indian players on the Google Play Store on 2 July 2021, and on the Apple App Store on August 18, 2021. BGMI has completed over 50 million installs in the former, carrying an eye-catching rating of 4.4 out of 5. The size of BGMI on the Play Store is 799 MB.

Download it from here

1) Call of Duty: Mobile

Availability: Android and iOS

Published by Activision, COD Mobile is known for its extraordinary HD graphics, even for mobile devices. It's an action-filled battle royale game with several multiplayer modes available such as Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Kill-confirmed. It is also a solid contender to Free Fire.

Released on 1 October 2019, the shooter has crossed a massive milestone of 100 million installs on the Google Play store with an appealing rating of 4.2 out of 5. The game's size is quite large, i.e., 2.3 GB, making it unfit for low-end devices.

Download it from here

Note: Some games on the above list may not be available in a particular country, and the list solely represents the author's opinions. The data and information shown for each game are as of April 5, 2022.

Edited by Ravi Iyer