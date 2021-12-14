5 best Garena Free Fire active abilities for Factory Challenge

Factory challenge, a Free Fire custom room game mode popularized by a few content creators, involves players jumping to the top of the factory, a popular location on the Bermuda map.

Though there might be some variations in movement speed, HP, jump height and more. However, players are usually involved in fistfights.

Character choice is a significant element in these Factory challenges as their abilities can tilt the balance. Though Kla remains the most popular option for this fan-made game mode, below are a few other active characters that the players can use.

Note: The list depends on the writer’s opinion, and the abilities mentioned are at the lowest level of the characters in Free Fire.

Active Free Fire characters for Factory Challenge

5) Wukong - Camouflage

Wukong (Image via Free Fire)

Wukong’s transformation ability can help users move around for up to 10 seconds. Though there is a lengthy cooldown of 300 seconds, users can sneak close to the opponent and knock them down to reset the cooldown. This will be a good option for players to third party their opponents.

4) A124 - Thrill of Battle

A124 (Image via Free Fire)

A124 can be a good choice when paired with a specific pet (Ottero) or character (Miguel), as these can help gain EP. On the other hand, the Thrill of Battle can covert 20 EP to HP within 4 seconds.

These conversions will be available to the user every 10 seconds. Since this character is available for gold, non-spending players can utilize it.

3) Dimitri - Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri (Image via Free Fire)

Dimitri also has a healing ability similar to Alok called Healing Heartbeat. The deployment creates a 3.5 healing zone where the users inside replenish 3HP/s. Another perk with Dimitri is self-recover, i.e., downed allies within the zone can revive themselves. So there is a dual benefit with the users.

2) K - Master of All

K (Image via Free Fire)

After the recent buff, K has come close to Alok in terms of his healing ability. Jiu-jitsu mode will result in a 500% buff in the EP to HP conversion rate. This implies that 5 EPs will be converted to HP every second in this mode.

On the other hand, Psychology mode will enable users to gain 3 EP every 2.2 seconds. Players will enjoy a continuous supply of EP, which will be converted to HP whenever needed.

1) Alok – Drop the Beat

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Drop the Beat is a very flexible ability that has remained a fan favourite ever since the release of the character. It creates a 5m aura which boosts the agility by 10% and replenishes 5 HP per second for a total of 5 seconds, with a cooldown of 45 seconds.

Also Read Article Continues below

Users can actively use it to gain HP on top of the Factory once in a while. The movement speed buff will also give users a difficult target to hit.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha