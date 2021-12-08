5 best Garena Free Fire characters that can be unlocked for free in 2021

Character skills are among the primary requirements in Garena Free Fire. Players have to use these unique abilities to assert dominance because these capabilities can overshadow the skill-set. Hence, they can head to the store to make a purchase.

However, most characters in Free Fire cost hundreds of diamonds, which everyone cannot afford. Thus, users can look at the characters that do not require any money or diamonds, instead paying through gold coins.

Characters in Garena Free Fire: Best options to buy with gold coins

5) Maxim

Maxim's skill: Gluttony (Image via Free Fire)

Cost: 8000 gold coins

Maxim is a passive ability character that is helpful when players use a mushroom or a medkit. Gluttony decreases the use time by 5% at the lowest level. Hence, he can prove to be a good character for a secondary skill spot in Free Fire.

4) Moco

Moco's skill: Hacker's Eye (Image via Free Fire)

Cost: 8000 gold coins

Moco is another character that can be an excellent choice to use in a character combination because of her passive ability, Hacker's Eye. It helps spot enemies' shots for two seconds at the base level.

Moreover, her awakened variant marks foes that have been shot for a bit longer. Players can further maximize the duration to five seconds at the final level of Moco.

3) Laura

Laura's skill: Sharp Shooter (Image via Free Fire)

Cost: 8000 gold coins

Despite possessing a passive skill, Laura is among the strongest female characters in Free Fire. She has an ability named Sharp Shooter that assists while using a scope. Gamers can notice an increase in weapon accuracy by 10% at the first level.

2) Miguel

Miguel's skill: Crazy Slayer (Image via Free Fire)

Cost: 8000 gold coins

EP is important in any situation as it decomposes over time to turn into HP. Miguel's Crazy Slayer provides an EP gain after earning a kill in a match. The regenerated EP is as much as 30, which users can further upgrade to 80 for each kill at the sixth level.

1) Hayato

Hayato's skill: Bushido (Image via Free Fire)

Cost: 8000 gold coins

Hayato is arguably the best character to buy without spending any diamonds in Free Fire. Like the others on this list, he is also a passive ability character with skill named Bushido.

Bushido helps enhance armor penetration by 7.5% whenever the max HP decreases by 10%. The awakened mode further provides a 1% increase in frontal damage with every 10% loss in max HP.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer