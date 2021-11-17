5 best Garena Free Fire female characters for Clash Squad mode (November 2021)

Clash Squad mode in Free Fire is a fast-paced shootout. Players have limited space to maneuver, and the rounds barely last two minutes. Taking out opponents as fast as possible is the ultimate goal.

While many characters are suited for the task, a few female options stand out from the rest. If gamers can use them correctly in combat, winning rounds is a guarantee.

These female characters are a force to be reckoned with in Free Fire

1) Xayne

Xayne is the perfect character in Free Fire for the Clash Squad mode. Her explosive Xtreme Encounter ability lets her go full throttle and turn the tide of an engagement with ease.

At the base level, Xayne gains 80 HP temporarily, with a 40% increase to damage versus gloo walls and shields. Opponents using Chrono's ability or Robo will be put at a disadvantage. When maxed out, the skill deals 100% damage to gloo walls and shields.

2) Moco

Moco is invaluable when it comes to combat. Using her Hacker's Eye ability, she can mark targets on the battlefield.

At the base level, the skill only lasts for two seconds. However, when maxed out, enemies will remain tagged for five seconds.

3) Clu

Despite being a very underrated female character in Free Fire, Clu has one of the best abilities. Using Tracing Steps, she can locate the enemy's position, granted they are not prone or crouching.

At the max level, players unlock the true potential of Clu's ability. It has a range of 75 meters, lasts for 7.5 seconds, and the information is shared with the team, allowing users to coordinate better.

4) Kelly

There's no better character than Kelly when gamers need to close the gap fast or run away to escape. Her humble ability, Dash, enables users to run faster. Sprint speed increases by 1% at the base level, which scales to 6% at the max level.

She's the perfect female character for players who enjoy fast movement. If used correctly, the enemy team can be flanked with ease.

5) Laura

Laura's Sharp Shooter has no equal in Free Fire. It increases accuracy by 10% when scoped in at the base level, which is excellent for players who use weapons with pre-fitted scopes.

When maxed out, the accuracy rises to a staggering 35%. With such high precision, landing headshots to deal maximum damage becomes easy.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

