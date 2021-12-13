5 best Garena Free Fire skins with special effects in 2021

The assortment of gun skins, character outfits, cosmetics, and other gears is one of the main reasons behind the success of Garena Free Fire other than its gameplay. Many fans spend plenty of diamonds on the item skin in Free Fire, only to flaunt them among teammates and foes on the battlefield.

One can find multiple skins for different accessories like loot boxes, gloo walls, motorbikes, surfer boards, et cetera. However, designs with special visual effects are among the most coveted in-game items. Many such skins are available in the Store or a themed event.

If readers want to know about the best Free Fire skins with VFX, they should not skip the next part of this article.

5 of Garena Free Fire's best skins that come with astonishing VFX animations

1) Volcano Loot Box

Volcano Loot Box is available in the Store(Image via Free Fire)

Availability: In the Store

Price: 399 diamonds

Description:

"Items protected by layers of lava."

The glowing golden lava crystal-like ball over the volcano's mouth with ashes and fiery smoke coming out of it is a visual treat for the eyes. The VFX of "Volcano Loot Box" is arguably the best in its category.

2) Cobra Guardian Backpack

Cobra Guardian backpack in the Store (Image via Free Fire)

Availability: In the Store

Price: 499 diamonds

Description:

"Your best companion."

There is no lack of Cobra-themed skins and items in Free Fire, and "Cobra Guardian - Backpack" is among the best of them. The backpack skin flaunts a red-colored cobra-face design that spews red smoke-like venom from its mouth.

3) Beaston Backpack

Beaston Backpack (Image via Free Fire)

Availability: Beaston Backpack Top Up event (13 December to 17 December)

Price: Unlocks after 300-diamond top-up

Description:

"One million ways to devour a banana."

Pets are the most adorable part of Free Fire, and any accessory related to them becomes an instant hit. Garena has introduced "Beaston Backpack," which is unique in the backpack category.

Beaston Backpack features the pet sitting on a banana while holding a gun in its hand. The shooting VFX of the backpack unleashes whenever the player eliminates a foe or runs continuously.

4) Cyber Agent Hop

Cyber Agent Hop (Image via Free Fire)

Availability: In the Store

Price: 699 diamonds

Description:

"High tech gears - checked."

Agent Hop is among the newest additions in the Pet section and can be unlocked at 699 diamonds. The EP-regeneration ability of the pet makes it one of the most potent options right now.

Moreover, if players have already bought the pet, they can check out its skin in the Free Fire Store that enhances the adorable looks of the basic design. The futuristic Cyber Agent Hop is probably the best pet skin right now.

It was previously available through a top-up event in November for 500 diamonds, along with Agent Hop.

5) Groza - Operano

Groza - Operano (Image via Free Fire)

Availability: In the Store

Price: Randomly obtainable through "Operano Weapon Loot Crate" (each crate costs 40 diamonds)

Attributes:

Accuracy: +

+ Armor Penetration: ++

++ Movement Speed: -

The blue and pink Groza skin has a simple base design, but the waves and aura around it make it look mesmerizing. "Groza - Operano" is an excellent choice for players who want to enhance their capabilities in mid-range scuffles.

Garena introduced the Groza skin way back in August of this year, 2021.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

