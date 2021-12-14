5 best Garena Free Fire top-up events that were released for characters in 2021

Top-up events have become a constant occurrence in Free Fire. They offer a variety of rewards, such as skins, characters, and pets, once individuals purchase a certain number of diamonds.

More than half the characters added to Free Fire's India server in 2021 were through top-up events. These characters were essentially free since users had to purchase diamonds, rather than spend in-game currency.

Disclaimer: This list shows the writer’s opinion- character selection depends on the users’ choice.

Free Fire: Best characters that were added via top-up events

5) Maro

Maro (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Falcon Fervor

Maro was made available in the game via the “Falconer Top Up,” which was added in May this year. Users were able to acquire the in-game persona of Mohamed Ramadan, alongside his bundle, during the event.

The character’s ability is such that damage increases with distance, up to 5%. It further increases the damage to marked enemies by 1%.

4) D-bee

D-bee (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Bullet Beats

The D-bee character was introduced to Free Fire after the OB28 update in June this year. The top-up event for him was accessible in-game between 4 July and 13 July.

Recently, in the OB31 version, the character received a minor buff. Now, when players move while shooting, the movement speed will surge by 5%, while accuracy increases by 20%.

3) Xayne

Xayne (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

Xayne is considered the perfect choice for those users who prefer going aggressive in Garena Free Fire.

The character, which was added in April, temporarily gives the players 80 HP (decays over time). Players will also experience a 40% increased damage to the Gloo Walls and shields. These effects will last for 10 seconds and have a cooldown of 150 seconds.

2) Skyler

Skyler (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Skyler was the first one that was made available this year via a top-up event. This exclusive character was based on Sơn Tùng M-TP, Vietnamese musician.

With Riptide Rhythm, a sonic wave is unleashed, which damages 5 Gloo Walls in a range of 50 meters. On top of this, every Gloo Wall that the individuals deploy will increase health recovery, starting from 4 points. It comes with a 60-second cooldown.

1) Dimitri

Dimitri (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri occupies the first position on this list and is arguably the best character added via a top-up event. Garena incorporated this top up event during the 4th-anniversary celebrations.

When Healing Heartbeat is activated, it creates a healing zone of 3.5m diameter, inside which players and allies regain 3 health each second. Additionally, if they get downed, they can self-recover. The zone runs for 10 seconds, and a cooldown time of 85 seconds is then applied.

Note: Abilities mentioned above are at the base level of each character.

Edited by Saman