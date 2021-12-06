5 best Garena Free Fire top-up offers of 2021

Top-up events are common in Free Fire, and they are presented one after another in the quick-paced battle royale title. They provide users with additional benefits/rewards in exchange for purchasing a specific amount of diamonds.

In 2021, the developers have introduced tons of unique ones, including characters, emotes, bonus diamonds, skins, and various other items. Listed below is a selection of the greatest ones that were made accessible.

Which are the best Free Fire top-up offers of 2021?

5) Dribble King Emote (Booyah Day)

The event was accessible in November (Image via Free Fire)

The Dribble King, an exclusive legendary emote, was made available to Free Fire users for free in November. During the period of the 'Booyah Day Top Up 1,' users had to buy a total of 500 diamonds in the game to acquire it for free.

Upon activation, the character performs an interesting move while dribbling a ball.

4) Skyler

Skyler (Image via Free Fire)

Skyler, an in-game character based on the Vietnamese singer Sơn Tùng M-TP, was added to the Free Fire’s Indian server in March, and the character was also featured in a top-up event. Alongside him, players also had the opportunity to get their hands on the exclusive bundle.

Skyler’s ability unleashes a sonic wave at the base level, damaging 5 Gloo Walls in a 50-meter radius. Each Gloo Wall deployed by players increases HP restoration starting from 4 points. Also, there’s a 60-second cooldown.

3) Less is More

Less is More event will conclude tomorrow (Image via Free Fire)

'Less is More' is one of the best offers that the developers incorporated, and it is currently accessible in Free Fire. Users can get a great discount on the 520 diamond top-up pack at this event.

However, there’s a catch, i.e., the discount depends on the number of diamonds that the players possess.

2) Dimitri

Dimitri (Image via Free Fire)

Dimitri is another character added to Free Fire as part of a top-up event. He was introduced when the 4th-anniversary celebrations had commenced in the game. Users had to purchase 200 diamonds to acquire him for free.

The Healing Heartbeat ability of Dimitri results in the creation of a healing zone that is 3.5 meters in diameter. Inside that, users and allies recover three health points each second, and they can also self-recover upon getting downed. This skill runs for 10 seconds, after which there’s an 85-second cooldown.

1) 100% Bonus

100% bonus amount of diamonds was available (Image via Free Fire)

100% Bonus is one of the events that the users greatly await for and they continually plea the developers to bring them back. The previous one was available on the Indian server in early November as part of the Diwali celebrations.

In 100% Bonus, gamers obtain double the number of diamonds on their purchases. However, there’s a set limit on the number of bonuses they can receive.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

