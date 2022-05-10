5 best Gloo Wall skins released for Indian server in Free Fire MAX

There are numerous cosmetics available in Free Fire MAX, and Gloo Wall skins are among the most sought-after ones. Unlike normal skins, these aren’t generally available within the in-game store and get introduced via special events and other methods.

Individuals go to tremendous lengths to obtain them due to their high demand, even spending real money and diamonds in the process. As time has passed, a plethora of different skins have made their way into the game. Here’s a list of the best ones.

Note: The list is based on the writer’s opinion and only considers the skins released after the launch of Free Fire MAX.

5 best Gloo Wall skins made available in Free Fire MAX

5) Gloo Wall – Gold Vault

When it comes to the esthetic attractiveness of Free Fire MAX skins, Gloo Wall - Gold Vault is among the best. It was introduced in December 2021 as part of the Reload Target Down event for the Money Heist collaboration.

The skin portrays a Gold Vault, as implied by the name. In addition, LCDP, an acronym for La Casa De Papel, which is the show’s official title, is inscribed on the Gloo Wall.

4) Gloo Wall – Deceptive Fearless

The BTS collaboration has been one of the major highlights in recent months, leading to the arrival of several themed items into the battle royale title. Gloo Wall – Deceptive Fearless was one of the introduced skins, and users only had to top up 500 diamonds to receive it for free.

Additionally, gamers were offered the legendary True Charm Loot Box skin within the same top-up event, i.e., BTS Top Up II.

3) Gloo Wall – Pink Wink

Collaboration-based cosmetics are generally rare, and many players crave to acquire them. The Gloo Wall – Pink Wink is one such item and was added as part of the partnership with SpaceSpeaker’s quartet: SOOBIN, Binz, Rhymastic, and Touliver.

Like Deceptive Fearless, gamers were also able to receive this skin as part of a top-up event. It was available in the month of January, with individuals having to buy 300 diamonds to receive the same.

2) Gloo Wall – Stick no Bills

This is one of the most stunning skins that was introduced in 2021. Garena essentially released it as part of a top-up event during the Diwali celebrations. Back then, players were required to spend a certain quantity of diamonds to receive the skin.

The imprint on Gloo Wall – Stick no Bills is pretty distinctive, making it stand out from all the other skins available within the game.

1) Gloo Wall – Aurora Core

Gloo Wall – Aurora Core is another attractive skin that Garena released after the launch of Free Fire MAX. It has an elegant design, and the bright colors make it pretty attractive.

Users were able to grab the Gloo Wall – Aurora Core during the Squad Beatz campaign of the game, which ran in the month of February.

Edited by Danyal Arabi