Free Fire x Money Heist 2.0 collaboration: All you need to know

Over the years, Free Fire has partnered with several companies, celebrities, and shows, further pushing the game’s general popularity worldwide. The most recent collaboration was with Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage, which resulted in a multitude of attractive items.

Now, the developers have revealed a collaboration with La Casa de Papel, aka Money Heist. The players are thrilled about this because the previous partnership with this series, which took place last year, was a huge success.

Details about the Free Fire x Money Heist collaboration

On 29 November, Free Fire officially confirmed the partnership with Money Heist on their social media handles.

As per the post, all the collaboration events will kick off in the game starting from 3 December 2021, which also happens to be the release date for the last season of the series.

The event will be called “Final Episode: Raid and Run” and will be running till 14 December, during which players will be able to get their hands on a variety of rewards. The post further mentions the following as well:

“The event will feature new missions, collaborative themed items, and engagement activities across social media.”

Like every other major event, it is expected that a calendar will be added to Free Fire in the coming few days.

Players can expect a new series of cosmetics to come their way as part of this collaboration. The developers will likely be revealing the exact details of the available items in the coming days. Until then, users can follow the official handles to keep up with the announcement.

Previous partnership

In the collaboration last year, this emote was added (Image via Free Fire)

The previous Free Fire and Money Heist collaboration ran for approximately two weeks in September 2020. Users were offered tons of exciting rewards, and a few of them were available for free. Garena has also added a new game mode.

With these events, the "I'm Rich! emote," which has become a rare item, was also added to the game.

Edited by Srijan Sen