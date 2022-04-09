5 best gloo wall tricks to outplay opponents in Free Fire MAX

Gloo Walls are one of the most adored elements in Free Fire MAX. They have a certain damage-resisting capacity, defending against opponents' attacks. Gamers can use them in many ways in various situations. However, being a defensive utility, these are primarily temporary cover.

Some Free Fire MAX players have mastered deploying Gloo Walls with breakneck speed, but it is not that easy for everyone. This safety utility should be employed timely and strategically before enemies' deadly strikes.

Gamers curious to learn about some handy tricks to use Gloo Walls can head to the following section of this article.

Free Fire MAX: Most potent pointers to use Gloo Walls deftly

1) Mislead opponents tactically

This is a tactical approach to mislead enemies (Image via Sportskeeda)

Usually, opponents in Free Fire MAX think of someone being there behind a Gloo Wall placed in front of them. By taking advantage of this belief, players can mislead them easily. You need to take solid cover first, then place a Gloo Wall in front of the enemy, then again come back to the previous cover.

The foe will try to rush at you behind the Gloo Wall and be shocked after knowing that there is no one. At this point, you can start shooting from permanent cover to confirm a kill.

2) Immediately deploy Gloo Wall after a doubtful shot

A shot lacking confidence to ensure a knock-down can be called a doubtful shot. Most Free Fire MAX players try to make perfect headshots to eliminate their opponents quickly, but more often, the shots get missed or locked to the body.

In this scenario, they should immediately place a Gloo Wall to create a temporary cover after firing a few bullets. Subsequently, they can once again try to offer precise shots confidently. This process is mainly performed in a loop in custom room matches.

3) Standing and sit-up Gloo Wall techniques

The sit-up Gloo Wall trick is one of the most prevalent techniques in Free Fire MAX for placing Gloo Walls. Players have to deploy the temporary walls in a crouched position. The main advantage of this approach is that the Gloo Walls are set accurately and closest to the deployer.

"Fire + Gloo Wall + crouch + fire + sprint" are the steps to perform this trick. However, newbies can do the same while in a standing state because the sit-up process might be challenging for beginners to carry on.

4) 360-degree Gloo Wall trick

The 360⁰ Gloo Wall trick is getting too popular in Free Fire MAX. It is used chiefly in custom room matches with unlimited-ammo settings. With this trick, players can pack themselves and deploy Gloo Walls around in every direction.

It provides a temporary bullet-proof 360-degree cover that allows players and allies to use medkits without fear of enemies' lethal shots. However, players must be efficient in dealing with further combat as their opponents will be waiting for them outside of it.

5) Destroy your own Gloo Wall with Skyler

This point may sound weird to the readers, but it's a strategic way to give a shocking element to the opponents and outplay them swiftly. In combat situations, both parties usually deploy Gloo Walls to get short-term cover so that they can heal up relaxedly and start the fight again.

In such circumstances, players can use Skyler's ability to destroy their and enemies' Gloo Walls to clear the path and rush at them instantly. This will surprise the opponents and hence can be a great trick to swoon at them.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's personal views.

