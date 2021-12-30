5 best Gold Royale bundles released in Garena Free Fire so far

Every player wants to customize the looks of their Free Fire characters, and they use different outfits and cosmetics to alter the basic look of any character. Bundles in Free Fire are one of the most coveted items for the same reason. Fans are even willing to spend a few hundred diamonds to get outfit sets in Free Fire.

Some players avoid the purchase of bundles and don't customize their characters because they can't afford to purchase the diamonds. However, Gold Royale is one such option that provides an alternative to players to get outfits without spending actual money. Players can get different items by using gold coins or coupons.

The most beautiful Gold Royale bundles that players saw in Free Fire

1) Dunk Master

Constituents of the bundle:

Dunk Master (Top)

Dunk Master (Bottom)

Dunk Master (Shoes)

Even if fans are not interested in basketball, almost everyone loves the NBA jerseys. The Dunk Master bundle seems to get inspiration from NBA uniforms as the outfits include a jersey, shorts, and athletic shoes. It was introduced in October 2018, after which the Dunk Master bundle made many returns.

2) Imperial Corps bundle

Imperial Corps bundle (Image via BULLET BOI/YouTube)

Constituents of the bundle:

Imperial Corps (Head)

Imperial Corps (Top)

Imperial Corps (Bottom)

Imperial Corps (Shoes)

The Imperial Corps bundle has a Royal Army look, making it one of the most unique bundles in Free Fire. Garena introduced the bundle through Gold Royale in June 2020, and needless to say, it received so much love from the fans.

3) Imperial Malikah

Imperial Malikah bundle (Image via BOBGAMETECH/YouTube)

Constituents of the bundle:

Imperial Malikah (Head)

Imperial Malikah (Top)

Imperial Malikah (Bottom)

Imperial Malikah (Shoes)

Introduced after the OB29 update in August 2021, Imperial Malikah gives a vibe of a queen from Arabian nights. Its royal look seems pretty unique among the other bundles in Free Fire.

4) Heatbound Dunes

Heatbound Dunes (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Constituents of the bundle:

Heatbound Dunes (Head)

Heatbound Dunes (Top)

Heatbound Dunes (Bottom)

Heatbound Dunes (Shoes)

The current Gold Royale outfit set, Heatbound Dunes, has a pretty dreamy look. The outfit set seems like a cross between an Arabian princess and a robot as the character flaunts a high-tech right arm.

5) Toxic-Lime Python

Toxic-Lime Python bundle (Image via MDs Games Station/YouTube)

Constituents of the bundle:

Toxic-Lime Python (Mask)

Toxic-Lime Python (Top)

Toxic-Lime Python (Bottom)

Toxic-Lime Python (Shoes)

The neon green and black-colored bundle arrived in Free Fire's Gold Royale in December 2020. The look of the bundle matches that of the likes of Street Boy and Hip Hop outfit sets, which are among the most popular items in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha