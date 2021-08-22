5 best items to get from Free Fire Mystery shop in August 2021

To commemorate the 4th anniversary, developers of Free Fire have introduced numerous events, introducing tons of new rewards for the players. On top of this, they have brought back several older content, such as the Green Criminal Bundle.

Mystery Shop has returned to Free Fire with the 4th-anniversary celebrations (Image via Free Fire)

A new Mystery Shop was introduced into the game recently and offered users a chance to receive a massive discount on a wide range of items. Prizes include the TRAP Primo Bundle and TRAP Alpha Bundle, reintroduced after a long absence.

Five best items to purchase from Mystery Shop in Free Fire

5) Xayne

Xayne is one of the characters available in the event (Image via Free Fire)

Xayne takes the fifth position on this list and is a wonderful character with an active ability. Mystery Shop provides users with an excellent opportunity to acquire it at a discount.

The “Xtreme Encounter” skill provides 80 HP temporarily to the player, which decays over time. There is also a 100% increase in damage done to Gloo Walls and shields at maximum level. The ability duration is 10 seconds, and the cooldown duration is 100 seconds.

4) Jota

Jota's ability was buffed after the OB29 update (Image via Free Fire)

The Jota character is also a great choice, and anyone who does not own it should definitely consider acquiring it from the Mystery Shop. The ability of the character recovers some HP upon hitting an enemy. It also restores 20% of the HP after knocking down the foe.

3) TRAP Primo Bundle

One of the prize pools has the TRAP Primo Bundle as its Grand Prize. The event rules say that players need to complete the progress bar to become eligible to purchase it. This can be achieved by buying other items in the prize pool using in-game currency, i.e., diamonds.

Once unlocked, players can go ahead and acquire this legendary female bundle.

2) TRAP Alpha Bundle

Similar to the TRAP Primo Bundle, this is one of the Grand Prizes, meaning that the users would have to fill up the progress bar to unlock it. The rare bundle has been reintroduced into the game after a long time, making it one of the most desirable assets in the event.

1) Elite Pass

Elite Pass takes the top spot on this list (Image via Free Fire)

One of the finest rewards in the Mystery Shop is the Elite Pass. Players can earn a variety of rewards using the tier-based reward system. To progress through it, gamers need to collect badges by completing missions.

Thus, it might be best to purchase the Elite Pass through the Mystery Shop in Free Fire

Note: This list is completely based on the writer's opinion.

