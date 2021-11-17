5 best landing spots on Free Fire's Purgatory map to avoid hot-drop fights

The Purgatory map in Free Fire is by far one of the most esthetically pleasing there is. It offers a diverse landscape, plenty of hiding spots and a lot of open spaces for players to explore.

Despite the landscape being beautiful, the map hosts some of the deadliest hot-drop locations in-game. Nevertheless, players can easily bypass these early-game fights by landing at relatively calm drop locations.

Note: The Purgatory map is only available from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm daily.

Drop at these locations on the Purgatory Free Fire map to avoid hot-drops

5) Moathouse

The Moathouse is the safest place to land in Free Fire. It's isolated and surrounded by water on all sides. Once a player lands here and is able to secure the area, they can loot hassle free.

The only drawback to this location is the distance from the center of the map. Rotating will become an issue. Furthermore, if the enemy has a foothold on the mainland, players will come under heavy fire while moving towards the main island.

4) Crossroads

Crossroads is another isolated drop location on the western edge of the map. Players rarely land here due to it being so far out. However, this place is perfect for a passive playstyle.

With ample loot and hardly any opponents, this is one of the best locations to land. The only drawback will be having to rotate towards the center of the map. The journey will be time consuming.

3) Campsite

Campsite is a good landing spot but there are a few drawbacks. Initially, players will be exposed from all sides and rotating will be a challenge. However, with plenty of hiding space and good loot, surviving the early-game shouldn't be an issue. Once players are geared up, they should rotate towards the center.

2) Fields

Fields can become an active zone in some matches but is safe nevertheless. It offers decent loot and a lot of space to rotate. This area is well suited for aggressive players who want to lockdown important junctions or rotate outwards to find opponents.

1) Ski Lodge

Ski Lodge is the near perfect place to land in Free Fire's Purgatory map. It offers good loot, ample space to take shelter and easy rotation possibilities. Even though few opponents do land here in every match, players shouldn't have much trouble dealing with them.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

