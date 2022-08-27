5 best legendary emotes to have ever released in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX has numerous in-game cosmetics, among which emotes are highly popular. Players use emotes to convey their mood and sometimes even to bother their opponents on the battlefield.

Garena regularly releases fresh emotes on the battle royale title. However, only a few have been able to stay fresh in users' minds for a long time. Hence, these are referred to as legendary emotes in the community.

Top-rated emotes in Free Fire MAX so far

5) Cobra Dance

The Cobra Bundle is a legendary bundle. It arrived with a package of exclusive items in February 2021. The Cobra Dance emote is one of the best items in the package. This specific emote leads a dance in the squad standing in the game's lobby.

The animation is quite lengthy and eye-catching, as all four teammates perform the same emote simultaneously. The Cobra Dance emote is indeed a rare emote in Free Fire MAX, as it has hardly made a return.

Emote description: Able to lead a dance in the squad.

4) Flower of Love

Unveiled first via 2019's Valentine's Top Up event, the Flower of Love emote is another masterpiece on the list. The emote has made its comeback to the game several times. However, it is still a highly sought-after release.

When the emote is active, the character takes out a red rose and proposes to someone on Valentine's Day as in real life. This is a potent reason why Flower of Love is so popular in the community.

Emote description: Make love, not war.

3) Heartbroken

The Heartbroken emote was released via a Luck Royale event in January 2022 on the Indian server. Since then, it has caught the eye of a considerable number of players. When the animation starts, the character shows a broken heart and falls down crying.

Although it sounds quite sentimental, the emote is very fun to use in the lobby, especially in front of teammates and opponents. The said emote gained even more popularity when gamers started making one-tap headshots while playing this animation.

Emote description: Can you hear my despair?

2) Pirate's Flag

Pirate's Flag is one of the oldest and rarest emotes in Free Fire MAX. It was first introduced a couple of years ago (in March 2020) at the Pirate Top Up event. When the emote is active, the character takes out a pirate-themed flag and raises it.

The emote's distinctive feature is that the in-game nicknames of users are displayed at the top of the flag. The emote can be used after a victory to feel glorious.

Although it has confirmed its return multiple times, notably via Emote Party events, the emote is still a highly in-demand piece in Free Fire MAX.

Emote description: I leave a mark wherever I go.

1) FFWC Throne emote

The FFWC Throne emote is placed at the top number on this list because of players' impressive ratings. The legendary emote made its way to the battle royale title in April 2019 on the occasion of the Free Fire World Cup.

When the emote is played, a glorious throne appears alongside the user and the user sits on it with swag. This particular emote has also been circulated in the game many times. Even so, its rarity is not affected, and it is still a desired item.

Emote description: I am the only Champion.

Note: This article is subjective and only presents the author's personal opinion. It should also be noted that some of the emotes mentioned might have been released via the original title. However, they are included since they are also accessible through the MAX variant.

Edited by Saman