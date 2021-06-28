5 best MP40 skins in Free Fire after OB28 update

Free Fire has a large number of bundles and skins with a huge weapon roster in the store. The MP40 is one of the most popular SMG weapons in the game. It is much more efficient than other guns in close range.

Along with other additions, the OB28 update has also brought some new MP40 skins. This article lists down some of those skins that players can use to their advantage.

Top 5 skins in Free Fire for MP40

1. Crazy Bunny MP40

The skin is popular and has a playful Easter theme with Easter eggs and bunnies in its design. Players can get the skin via spins in the game. Since the release of Crazy Bunny MP40 back in 2019, the MP40 gun has gained huge popularity. The skin doubles up the damage rate. However, it does reduce the firearm's magazine capacity.

2. Flashing Spade MP40

The skin is a huge firepower buff, although it does reduce the effective range of the weapon. The skin looks super cool and is a great choice for players on the battlefield. It doubles up the gun's damage rate and is excellent for short range combat.

3. Mechanical Girl MP40

The mechanical girl has electro effects with pink and purple skin on it. It deals with heavy damage even at a longer range. It boosts the damage range but the reloading speed declines slightly. Therefore, players will lose the advantage of this SMG in close-range combats. However, it is highly effective in mid-range engagements.

4. Maniac MP40

Players can go for this skin for close combat on the battlefield. The gun skin has great stats with increased clip size and rate of fire. The only downfall of this skin is that it decreases the range of the MP40 gun.

5. Lunar MP40

The Lunar MP40 skin is another great choice as it increases the accuracy of the weapon by two points. In addition, the range of the weapon is also increased. However, the skin does increase the reloading time slightly, which can be frustrating for many players.

