5 best permanent bundles in Free Fire for Indian server

In Free Fire, players may customize their appearance with a range of eye-catching cosmetic accessories. One of the most popular ones is the costume bundles, and players can acquire them through various channels.

Events and the in-game store are the primary means of acquiring costume bundles in the game. The following is a list of the finest bundles currently available in the in-game store.

Note: This list represents the writer’s opinion and only includes the available bundles in the in-game store. Developers of Free Fire regularly update the bundles in the shop.

Five most compelling costume bundles currently present in Free Fire

5) Beast-Arm Mutant

Beast-Arm Mutant is a legendary bundle which many players desire to attain in Garena Free Fire. At the time of writing, they can obtain it by exchanging a Magic Cube. Here’s the list of the items that are included in this exclusive set:

Beast-Arm Mutant (Top)

Beast-Arm Mutant (Bottom)

Beast-Arm Mutant (Shoes)

Beast-Arm Mutant (Head)

Beast-Arm Mutant (Facepaint)

4) Duchess Swallowtail

Duchess Swallowtail comes in at number four on this list and is a fantastic female bundle that many people clamor to get their hands on. It made its way into Free Fire as part of the Diamond Royale. Similar to the previous one, users can claim it using the Magic Cube.

Listed below are all the items present in the Duchess Swallowtail bundle:

Duchess Swallowtail (Head)

Duchess Swallowtail (Top)

Duchess Swallowtail (Bottom)

Duchess Swallowtail (Shoes)

3) Skater Girl

Skater Girl is the next bundle on this list, and it is available for 1499 diamonds in Free Fire. Earlier, as part of the “Skate Under The Flowers” event in March 2020, it was made attainable at no cost.

The following items are included in the Skater Girl bundle:

Skater Girl (Head)

Skater Girl (Top)

Skater Girl (Bottom)

Skater Girl (Shoes)

2) Street Boy

The Street Boy Bundle is currently one of the most popular bundles players may purchase with diamonds in Free Fire. It should be mentioned that to acquire this exclusive costume set, gamers will need to spend 1499 diamonds.

There are several items included in the legendary male bundle, which include:

Street Boy (Head)

Street Boy (Mask)

Street Boy (Top)

Street Boy (Bottom)

Street Boy (Shoes)

1) L.C. Commander

L.C. Commander is undoubtedly one of the best bundles available in the in-game shop right now. It was previously obtainable via Diamond Royale over a year ago.

A Magic Cube may be used to obtain this enticing male bundle. Here are the precise contents of L.C. Commander:

Commander (Head)

Commander (Mask)

Commander (Top)

Commander (Bottom)

Commander (Shoes)

