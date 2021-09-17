5 best shooting Android games like Free Fire for low RAM devices (2021)

Free Fire can be enjoyed on a wide range of Android and iOS devices because of its low device requirements. The minimum RAM required to run the battle royale title is 1 GB.

Players often search for games that are compatible with low RAM Android devices. Here are a few options.

Best low-RAM games like Free Fire

1) Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63

Players can enjoy intense battle royale matches in this game like they did in Free Fire. However, the title does not have characters like the Garena game.

Battle royale matches are beginner-friendly and last for around 15 minutes.

2) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

The game has a good range of weapons like the ones offered in Free Fire. Players can use two primary and one secondary weapon to destroy their enemies.

Players can make use of a unique feature in the game to respawn up to 3 times.

3) Battlelands Royale

The Free Fire-like mini characters in this game are adorable and humorous. There can be a total of 32 players in one match that lasts for around 3 minutes.

Battlelands Royale has a cool collection of weapons like bazookas, assault rifles, etc. The animated and vibrant backdrop of the game is sure to attract kids.

4) PIXEL’S UNKNOWN BATTLE GROUND

The graphics of Minecraft along with the gameplay of Free Fire gave rise to this game.

There are over 30 weapons that mobile gamers can choose from. Beginners can use the autoshoot feature in the game to shoot their enemies with ease.

5) MaskGun Multiplayer FPS – Shooting Gun Game

MaskGun too has a wide range of characters like Free Fire. The game has over 50 million downloads and a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store.

The game has nine maps and over 40 modern combat guns that players can enjoy. There are three main modes in the title – Team Deathmatch, Rumble and Control point.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. Since there are many games available on the market, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to their preference.

