5 best things to buy with Free Fire Diamonds in September 2021

Diamonds are a mode of transaction in Garena Free Fire, which is why they are called in-game money. Players can acquire Free Fire diamonds in exchange for real currency.

Players can acquire diamonds for free using various legitimate methods, but they'd have to loosen their wallets most of the time. Since diamonds cost real money, one should use these valuables wisely.

There are plenty of ways in the game to use diamonds. Hence, one should figure out the best way to invest their diamonds in Free Fire.

Diamonds in Free Fire: What are the best things to purchase with diamonds

5) Elite Pass

Elite Pass Season 40 (Image via Free Fire)

Elite Pass is among the premium features of Free Fire that most F2P players avoid. Despite that, a majority of Free Fire players buy Elite Pass every month because of its features.

Each Elite Pass Season offers rewards like weapon skins, vehicle skins, accessories, character bundles, crates, Diamond Royale vouchers, and more. Players can currently buy Elite Pass Season 40 for 499 diamonds.

In addition to that, Elite Pass Season 40 Bundle costs 999 diamonds which further unlocks various tiers.

4) Characters

Characters in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Everyone knows about how crucial characters are in a Free Fire match. After a specific tier, characters tend to become an essential need in the game. Players' skills require a suitable character to complement them and rank up across levels in Free Fire.

One can choose their desired character through the assortment that Free Fire offers. However, users should choose based on gameplay strategy and one's skill-set. Players should have a total of 599 diamonds in their wallets as most characters cost between 499 and 599.

3) Pets

Pets in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Unlike characters, pets are not among the essential needs in Free Fire. Players can survive without pets in a game, but these character companions provide an additional tactical advantage.

One can use a pet like Falco to land quickly in a game, while Detective Panda helps in HP restoration. Hence, these Free Fire pets are an excellent investment in the game, especially from a gameplay perspective.

2) Gun skins

Gun skins (Image via Free Fire)

There are various gun skins with special effects in Free Fire. These unique weapon skins serve as an upgraded version of base weapons with enhanced capabilities and stats.

If players have enough diamonds in their wallets, they can purchase the gun crates that usually cost around 40 to 25 diamonds.

1) Character bundles

Bundle crates (Image via Free Fire)

Character bundles don't have any physical advantage in Free Fire as they are merely for beautifying characters. Despite their uselessness, bundles are pretty famous among fans.

These Free Fire bundles offer a premium feel and give the characters a unique look. Hence, one can check out the available bundles that suit their characters in the Free Fire store.

The Free Fire bundle crates that are available in the in-game shop are priced at 25 diamonds.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Shaheen Banu