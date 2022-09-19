5 best tips to reach Master in Free Fire MAX

For many Free Fire MAX gamers, achieving the highest ranking is the ultimate goal. With the start of a new ranked clash squad or battle royale ranked season every few months, there is always a hoard of players who persistently try to achieve the highest tier. However, ultimately, many cannot reach the mark.

This is because gamers need to invest a reasonable amount of time and effort when attempting to reach the Grandmaster. As a result, many set their eyes on Master rank, which is right below it.

Although there are no shortcuts that gamers can apply to skyrocket their rank immediately in Free Fire MAX, the tips below will undoubtedly help them climb the rank ladder.

How to reach Master in Free Fire MAX easily?

5) Use of appropriate characters and pets

Alok is a good character for any game mode (Image via Garena)

Characters and pets have become an intrinsic aspect of Free Fire MAX gameplay. These unique abilities give players an advantage over their opponents during matches. However, not all of them are the same; some are only suited for a particular mode or role.

For instance, users should avoid using pets like Falco in Clash Squad matches as its ability cannot be utilized. Similar characters with abilities related to driving must be avoided in the aforementioned 4v4 game mode. While choosing characters and pets is subjective, users should see that these skills work well with each other.

4) Avoid queuing with random players

Aside from when they are playing ranked solo modes, gamers should avoid queuing up with random users when looking to push the rank. There are two primary reasons for this issue. First, they may not receive teammates with similar skill levels, making them vulnerable against well-coordinated teams.

Additionally, they may or may not be good at communication, so players may encounter coordination issues. It is better to push the ranks with familiar teammates since this will foster synergy and make the process more enjoyable and simpler.

3) No practice and warm-up

Users should head to training island to practice (Image via Garena)

In order to reach the Master and above in Free Fire MAX, gamers need to improve their overall gameplay and hence will have to practice regularly for a short duration. They can head to the training island and regularly practice one tap and drag headshots in the range and combat zone. Additionally, they can also work on their movement in the latter.

Besides regular practice, it is also essential for players not to jump directly into ranked games. In such situations, individuals have not warmed up and may face problems during the first few matches. Instead, they can head to the training island or play a few unranked matches first.

2) Avoid playing after losing a few games

Many Free Fire MAX players attempt to push their rank for hours at a stretch and often run over a rough patch where they consistently lose a few matches in a row. This disappoints gamers and, in many situations, causes them to tilt.

In these circumstances, it is almost always better for players to step away from their battle royale title for a few hours before returning to matches than it is to continue playing without taking a break. While this does not directly help push the ranks, it will help them lose fewer points on their journey.

1) Better approach

Individuals are encouraged to aggressively push and land on hot drops to obtain more kills in the battle royale mode, but only when they are part of a well-coordinated squad. Similarly, playing too passively and giving up on relatively simple kills is not the greatest strategy for advancing to higher ranks in Free Fire MAX. Gamers should achieve the perfect equilibrium to facilitate the rank push.

In clash squad matches, users can take a balanced approach by quickly controlling strategically important regions, making it easier to take down opponents. At the same time, rushing alone might result in a man-disadvantaged situation.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

