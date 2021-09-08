5 best ways to get free diamonds for Free Fire Elite Pass

The Elite Pass remains one of the best ways for Free Fire players to lay their hands on attractive in-game cosmetics. There are rewards up for grabs at various badges, with the Elite Pass exclusive crate placed at 250 badges. Users must complete daily and weekly missions to attain them.

The Elite Pass and Elite Bundle require 499 diamonds and 999 diamonds, respectively. Since diamonds are expensive for some gamers, they search for alternative ways to get the pass or currency.

Note: These are just the writer’s opinions. Users should go through the privacy policy and terms of service before utilizing the below applications or websites.

Five great ways to get free diamonds for Free Fire Elite Pass

Here are some of the legitimate ways to get diamonds at no cost in for the Free Fire Elite Pass:

5) GPT websites

Swagbucks is a popular website (Image via Swagbucks)

Get Paid To websites rewards users for completing activities like answering quizzes, watching videos, daily polls, and more. There are several popular options for players, including Swagbucks, YSense, and more.

Usually, players receive rewards in the form of gift cards that they can use to purchase in-game currency.

4) GPT applications

GPT applications are pretty similar to the websites, but there is a difference in the platform. They reward users with coins or other items, which can be used to attain gift cards that often vary depending on the region.

Some of the popular ones are Poll Pay, Mist Play, and Easy Rewards.

3) Booyah

The Booyah application sometimes provide free diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Booyah is a video streaming application developed by Garena. Several special events run here, providing users a chance to earn various Free Fire rewards, including diamonds and sometimes even gift cards. Events often require watching videos or uploading content to stand a chance to attain rewards.

It is essential to know that players must bind their Free Fire IDs to the application to obtain the rewards.

2) Redeem code

Previously, a code for Europe server provided diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem codes are 12 character-long special codes that Garena releases during special occasions, especially live streams. After successfully redeeming them from the official website, gamers can attain a wide variety of rewards, and this can also sometimes include diamonds.

Such codes are very rare and must be utilized quickly to attain the rewards.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Users worldwide use Google Opinion Rewards to earn Google Play credit by completing short surveys. These credits can then be used for a variety of purchases within the application.

Free Fire players may use it to earn sufficient credits and then use it to get diamonds to acquire an Elite Pass. They should utilize it for the super airdrop to get the highest value.

