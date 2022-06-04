5 best ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire OB34 update (June 2022)

Free Fire players are aware of the importance of diamonds to access various in-game collectibles. However, being a premium currency, only spending gamers can afford it, while non-spending ones seek alternative ways to acquire these precious virtual gems for free.

Several methods can be embraced to get free diamonds in the battle royale title. However, users should be highly concerned about the legitimacy of specific practices as not all are legal and valid for everyone.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is still banned in India. Consequently, players from the country must not use the title. Rather, they can access their FF IDs via the MAX variant, which is not banned.

Free Fire: Five legal, helpful ways to grab free in-game diamonds after OB34 update

1) Free Fire Advance Server

Garena arrives with significant changes to the shooter title nearly every two months. To ensure all new features and optimizations work correctly, the developers shoot off a testing server to gamers in the community.

Story continues below ad

This Advance Server remains temporary, generally for 1 to 2 weeks. Players can enjoy the game's upcoming elements and earn diamonds by reporting bugs and glitches if present.

This is possibly the best way to add diamonds to the FF ID without spending money. However, the chances of accessing the server are meager due to the rarely obtainable Activation Key.

This code is a must-have to log in to the Advance Server and is solely distributed by officials to selected candidates.

2) Google Opinion Rewards

Story continues below ad

Google Opinion Rewards is an application formally released by Google to garner genuine reviews and opinions from the public on various topics. Generally, mini-surveys are to be completed, and those who do it will receive Google Play credit as a reward.

Gamers can utilize Google Play credits to buy in-game diamonds. Notably, it will be profitable to buy with special airdrops.

To begin earning Google Play balances, individuals need to install the application on their preferred devices and log in there. They must keep visiting the application to check whether a task or survey is available. Users should note that not all tasks and surveys compensate them.

3) GPT apps/websites

Story continues below ad

Get-Paid-To (GPT) apps and websites offer users many rewards for completing mini-tasks and surveys. They are similar to Google Opinion Rewards, but they are more likely to get jobs on these platforms.

There are numerous GPT apps and websites around the internet. Essentially, players should choose the only one that works for them and confirm that the specific platforms are not fraudulent.

Swagbucks, Ysense, Poll Pay, SB Answer, and Easy Rewards are some best examples of GPT apps/websites that individuals can try out.

4) Booyah! app

Story continues below ad

The Booyah! App is a streaming platform officially owned and handled by Garena. It has a vast user base, with most Free Fire gamers active.

Many watch-to-win and small tasks/events come up almost every day to reward them with specific in-game cosmetics and even diamonds.

Most rewards are premium and rare items. Diamonds are usually provided in drops during livestreams, and individuals can also acquire gems by winning several Booyah! clip contests.

Thus, the Booyah! app is a prime choice for Free Fire players to unlock various free rewards to a greater extent.

5) Local tournaments and custom rooms

Individuals can spot many YouTube creators doing giveaways (Image via YouTube)

Story continues below ad

The Free Fire community is pretty impressive. Many organizations often conduct local tournaments with a fair prize pool of either real money or in-game diamonds. This is arguably an ideal way for professional players to earn free diamonds in the shooter title.

Also, a considerable number of YouTubers/content creators invite their fans to play custom matches and promise to reward them if they win a particular game.

Individuals should be cautious about cheaters as most small creators just manipulate the audience and never hand over the promised rewards.

Note: This list is entirely based on the author's personal opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far