5 best ways to use grenades in Free Fire for beginners

Garena Free Fire is not just about guns, as gamers need to use various accessories to win a match. A perfect combination of skills, weapons, and tactics are a must to claim victories. Players can enhance their capabilities and skills through training.

Moreover, players should focus on equipping weapons and formulating their tactics. Grenades in Free Fire are also a crucial part of one's playstyle whenever one encounters foes. Users can employ gloo walls to defend, smoke to deceive, flashbang to startle, and frag grenades to cause damage.

Garena Free Fire: The best ways to use grenades in a match

As already mentioned, different grenades have different uses in the game. Beginners should keep in mind the application of each grenade and have a look at the following five best ways to use them in a Free Fire match:

1) Helpful while rushing

Rush with grenades (Image via Arrow gaming/YouTube)

Whether it's an explosive or a smoke variant, each grenade is helpful to use before players rush on the enemies. A frag grenade can induce damage, while a gloo wall or smoke will help in executing a sneak attack. The timing of the throw is equally crucial.

2) Throw to escape

Deceive and run (Image via Pri Gaming/YouTube)

There are moments in a match when the opponents surround players. Hence, using grenades that can cause confusion or distraction is helpful. Smoke, gloo walls, or decoy are the best options to use. The direction of the throw, along with the timing, is essential.

3) Finish off the knocked out foes

Finish off with grenades (Image via CHALTI GAMING/YouTube)

Sometimes it is easy to knock out enemies but confirming the kill becomes difficult because of the presence of the cover. Players can use fragile grenades to confirm their kills in a Free Fire game.

4) Multiple throws to unsettle enemies

Multiple throws (Image via Desi Army/YouTube)

If users feel trapped with no hope of escape, they should consider using the grenades multiple times. This strategy might help them unsettle their enemies and put the player in a better position during a Free Fire match.

5) Use in endzone fights

Crucial in Free Fire endzone fights (Image via 4G GAMERS/YouTube)

Endzone fights are the toughest to win due to various factors. Some of them are the uncertainty of the enemy movement, varying terrain, the last zone timer, and more. Hence, in a situation of enemies' unpredictability, players can use grenades to judge the opponent's movement.

Note: This list is not written in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

