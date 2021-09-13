Characters in Free Fire have unique abilities that make them a valuable commodity. There are over 40 characters available in total after the recent additions of Dimitri and Thiva, and players can acquire them through the in-game store.

The abilities of characters are split into two types, active and passive. Active abilities need to be manually activated and they have a substantial influence on the battlefield.

Note: The following list is completely based on the writer's opinion.

List of the top 5 cheapest Free Fire characters with active abilities

5) Steffie

Steffie (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Painted Refuge

Price: 499 Diamonds

Steffie possesses a unique active ability known as the "Painted Refuge. At the max level of the character, users will be able to create graffiti that will lower explosive damage by 25% and bullet damage by 5% for 10 seconds.

It takes 45 seconds for Steffie's ability to cool down when it is activated.

4) A124

A124 (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Thrill of Battle

Price: 499 Diamonds

A124 comes in at number four on this list, and Thrill of Battle is a solid ability. Once it is activated, 60 EP will be turned to HP in four seconds. There's a 10 second cooldown before it can be used again.

Health restoration can prove to be crucial, and users can further pair A124 with characters like Miguel to enhance performance.

3) Xayne

Xayne (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

Price: 499 Diamonds

Xayne is an excellent choice for people who enjoy playing aggressively. Xtreme Encounter provides players with 80 HP for 10 seconds (8 HP decays per second). A 100% boost in damage against gloo walls and shields is also applied.

The cooldown time on this active ability is 100 seconds.

2) Skyler

Skyler (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Price: 499 Diamonds

When Riptide Rhythm is used, it launches a sonic wave forward that damages five gloo walls within a 100-meter radius. The skill has a 40-second cooldown period once it has been activated.

Furthermore, every gloo wall that the players deploy will result in HP recovery starting from nine points.

1) Wukong

Wukong (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Camouflage

Price: 499 Diamonds

Wukong gets the top place on this list and is the best option for anyone looking to buy a character with an active ability. It allows users to transform into bushes for 15 seconds but it is important to note that when they hit an opponent, the conversion comes to a halt.

There is also a 200-second cooldown in place, however, it is reset when a kill is obtained.

Disclaimer: The abilities stated above are at the maximum level of each of the characters.

Edited by Siddharth Satish