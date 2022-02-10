5 cheapest Free Fire characters to get in February 2022

Numerous aspects impact the gameplay in Free Fire, one of the most important being the abilities that characters possess. As of this writing, there are around 45 of them available in-game.

In recent months, Garena has increased the number of characters obtained through gold. Nonetheless, users have gold in limited quantities, which is why they lookout for the best options.

Note: Since players can obtain all of the characters listed below through gold, they can be considered cheap because no real money is required.

Explore these affordable options in Free Fire

5) Dasha (8000 Gold)

Dasha (Image via Garena)

Ability: Partying On

Dasha in Free Fire decreases the damage incurred from falls by 30% and reduces their recovery time by 60%. It further reduces the recoil buildup and maximum recoil rate by 6%.

When the players achieve the peak level of the character, the damage and recovery times from falls are lowered by 50% and 80%, respectively. Meanwhile, the rate of recoil buildup and maximum recoil drop by 10%.

4) Luqueta (8000 Gold)

Ability: Hat Trick

Luqueta is another fantastic option that players in the battle royale title may acquire with gold. With him equipped, each kill raises maximum health by 10 points, up to 50.

At the highest level of the character, getting a frag will raise the max HP by 25, up to 50. This implies that after two kills, they will have 250 health.

3) Jota (8000 Gold)

Jota (Image via Garena)

Ability: Sustained Raids

Jota is perhaps the finest character in the game, having a passive skill, and Sustained Raids provides players with some health every time they hit an opponent with a gun. Additionally, if they take down a foe, 10% of HP gets automatically restored.

The amount of health replenishes after knocking an adversary becomes 20% on the peak level.

2) Xayne (8000 Gold)

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

Xayne character was buff in the most recent Free Fire update, and her ability is ideal for rushing gameplay. At the lowest level, players temporarily get 80 extra HP, and damage to Gloo Walls and shields is enhanced by 80%. It lasts 15 seconds and has a cooldown duration of Xtreme Encounter is 150 seconds.

Upon reaching max level (6), damage to Gloo Walls and shields surges by 130%, whereas the cooldown comes down to 100 seconds.

1) A124 (6000 Gold)

A124 (Image via Garena)

Ability: Thrill of Battle

A124 is the ideal option for those looking for a low-cost character. In Free Fire, her particular skill turns 20 EP into HP in 4 seconds, and there's then a 10-second cooldown.

The quantity of EP converted to health reaches 60 at the maximum level. Users can improve the overall use of this ability by creating character combinations and including ones like Miguel.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

