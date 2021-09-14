5 cheapest Free Fire characters with passive abilities

Every player can't spend diamonds on Free Fire characters as a significant chunk of the game's userbase constitutes students and teens. Hence, gold coins are the best possible option for newbies and F2P players.

They can earn gold coins in Free Fire by playing matches and completing daily missions. After gaining enough gold coins, they can head to the in-game store and purchase a suitable character from the best available options.

In Free Fire, all the characters available for gold coins are passive ability ones, and it is advisable, especially for beginners, to go for the cheaper options.

Note: This list is not in any particular order.

Passive ability Free Fire characters: What are the cheapest options available?

1) Andrew

Andrew (Armor Specialist) is available at 2000 gold coins (Image via Free Fire)

Ability - Armor Specialist

Price - 2000 coins

Andrew's Armour Specialist helps decrease the vest durability loss by 4% at the first level, which improves to 12% at the final level.

2) Olivia

Olivia (Healing Touch) is available at 2000 gold coins (Image via Free Fire)

Ability - Healing Touch

Price - 2000 coins

At level one, players who get revived get an extra 30 HP with Olivia's Healing Touch, while the HP gain is 70 at the sixth level.

3) Kelly

Kelly (Dash) is available at 2000 gold coins (Image via Free Fire)

Ability - Dash

Price - 2000 coins

Kelly's Dash increases the sprint speed of gamers by 1%, which enhances to 6% at level six.

4) Ford

Ford (Iron Will) is available at 2000 gold coins (Image via Free Fire)

Ability - Iron Will

Price - 2000 coins

Iron Will is the name of Ford's passive ability that decreases the damage acquired outside the safe zone by 4%. Users can upgrade the ability at level six, and it will reduce acquired damage by 24%.

5) Nikita

Nikita (Firearms Expert) is available at 2000 gold coins (Image via Free Fire)

Ability - Firearms Expert

Price - 2000 coins

Nikita's Firearms Expert assists players whenever they use SMGs. Her ability decreases the reload time for submachine guns by 4%, which shoots up to 24% at the final level.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

