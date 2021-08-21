5 common mistakes that stop Free Fire players from reaching higher tiers

As players go higher up the ranks in Free Fire, the matches get harder, and opponents get more dangerous. Securing a Booyah becomes a challenge, and most players have a hard time achieving it.

Nonetheless, it's not impossible to keep ranking up despite being an average player. With a bit of luck and practice, anyone can keep climbing the ranks in-game. However, a few mistakes can be avoided to make the task easier and faster.

Five repeated errors that prevent players from reaching higher rank tiers in Free Fire

5) Playing with an inexperienced squad

Although solo is the best way to rank up fast in Free Fire, some players prefer to play in a squad with friends. While ranking up as a squad is not impossible, it does become a difficult task for several reasons.

Often the skill level of individual players is not at par with the squad or with other enemy teams in-game. This creates a skill gap within the team that opponents may try to exploit for easy elimination.

In addition to skill gaps, lack of communication, cooperation, and even ego can get in the way of securing a Booyah during a ranked push. Suffice to say, if players cannot find a good squad, they should play solo to reach higher ranks.

4) Playing too aggressively

The goal of a ranked match is to score points. Playing aggressively throughout the game and eliminating players is a definite way to score points fast, but it's also one of the fastest ways to get eliminated.

Players need to understand when to switch playing styles and go from aggressive to defensive. While professional players can indeed play the entire match aggressively, not all players will be able to pull off this technique due to the gap in skill level.

3) Using outdated strategies

Going from casual matches to ranked matches in Free Fire is a huge step up. Simple strategies such as running and gunning or camping indefinitely will not work anymore.

Players need to experiment with strategies and find the best ones that work for them. In addition to employing strategies, players should understand the concept of rotation, flanking, and how to outsmart opponents.

2) Landing in hot-drop zones

A relatively simple yet common mistake that players make while trying to reach higher tiers in Free Fire is landing in hot-drop zones in the hopes of getting early game eliminations.

While this method indeed works and has been proven possible, it does not work for everyone due to skill level and circumstances. It's far better to land in offbeat locations and gear up properly rather than trying to get early game kills and being eliminated.

1) Not utilizing tactical items in-game

Players often play the whole match without even using gloo walls or other tactical items such as smoke and decoy grenades. While this is an acceptable strategy for non-ranked games, it does not work for ranked.

Top Free Fire players in ranked matches utilize every possible tactical item available at their disposal. Understanding how and when to use these is crucial to being able to rank higher.

For instance, a player who does not use gloo walls will try to run and take cover inside of a building, leaving them exposed to more shots while retreating. However, a player who uses gloo walls will be able to take shelter and immediately heal or counterattack if needed.

