5 most expensive characters in Free Fire after OB29 update

Characters have become the very essence of Garena Free Fire. They carry unique abilities that aid the players in defeating their foes. The developers do not shy away from releasing new characters, with the latest inclusion being Thiva and Dimitri, who were added after the OB29 update.

They have become extremely important due to their competitive advantage. Some characters are available for both gold and diamonds; however, a few of the more exclusive ones can only be purchased with diamonds.

Note: The list is in no particular order as all the characters cost the same. Also, the abilities mentioned below are at the highest level.

Costliest characters in Free Fire

Here are the most expensive characters before the Free Fire OB29 update:

5) Thiva

Thiva was earlier available as login reward (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Vital Vibes

Price: 599 diamonds

Thiva made his way into Free Fire after the collaboration with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. He was available for free as a login reward on the peak day of the 4th Anniversary celebration. Currently, it costs diamonds to acquire him from the store.

The Vital Vibes ability increases the speed of reviving teammates by 20%. Also, upon successful rescue, users will recover 40 health points in 5 seconds.

4) Dimitri

Dimitri can be purchased for 599 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

Price: 599 diamonds

Dimitri was earlier introduced in one of the top-up events and is now available in the store for 599 diamonds. Upon activation, this ability creates a 3.5 healing zone within which users will replenish 3 HP every second for 15 seconds.

Moreover, users and allies within this zone can also self-recover when they are downed. The cooldown for this ability is 60 seconds.

3) Chrono

Chrono is the in-game persona of Cristiano Ronaldo (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Time Turner

Price: 599 diamonds

Chrono continues to remain the most popular character in the game. Users can play as the in-game avatar of the footballing giant, Cristiano Ronaldo, by spending 599 diamonds. Chrono's ability, Time Turner, creates a force field that will block 600 damage and boost the movement speed by 15%.

Additionally, these effects last for 8 seconds, and the cooldown is set at 170 seconds.

2) K

K's abiltiy has two separate modes (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Master of All

Price: 599 diamonds

The Master of All is an active ability that has multiple game modes – Jiu-jitsu mode and Psychology mode. Upon equipping the ability, the maximum health points will increase by 50. The first mode will increase the EP to HP conversion rate by 500%. On the other hand, psychology mode will restore 2 EP every 2 seconds up to 150 EP.

Players can get K for 599 diamonds from the in-game shop.

1) Alok

Alok was added back in 2019 (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Drop the Beat

Price: 599 diamonds

Alok is arguably the most preferred character in Free Fire and can be procured for 599 diamonds. When users utilize this ability, it creates a 5m aura, which increases the ally's movement speed by 15%. Additionally, users will also get 5 HP every second for 10 seconds.

