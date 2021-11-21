5 most expensive Free Fire MAX characters that offer value for money

Free Fire MAX has many characters to choose from and use. Some cost a lot of diamonds but others are relatively cheap. Getting value for money is the main objective for players, and as such, knowing which characters to buy and focus on is important.

While there are many characters which are powerful in specific situations, a few stand out for every occasion. In the hands of skilled players, they can prove unstoppable in combat.

Note: The characters mentioned on the list are currently on discount today. The list is in no particular order of ranking. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

These Free Fire MAX characters offer great value for money

5) Chrono (299 diamonds)

Despite numerous nerfs, Chrono remains the apex character in Free Fire MAX. His "Time Turner" ability has no equal in battle. Even though Xayne could break his shield with ease using her ability, it's unlikely to happen in most matches.

At max level, his force field absorbs 600 damage, increases movement speed by 10% when inside the dome and has a cooldown of 220 seconds.

4) DJ Alok (299 diamonds)

DJ Alok has been a fan favorite ever since he was introduced to the game. His "Drop the Beat'' ability has become an irreplaceable skill for Free Fire MAX players who enjoy rushing at opponents.

At max level, his ability increases sprinting speed by 15%. It also restores 5 HP per second for 10 seconds and has a cooldown of 45 seconds.

3) Dimitri (299 diamonds)

Dimitri has replaced DJ Alok in certain situations. With greater healing abilities, this character is the perfect support class. His "Healing Heartbeat" is great for pitched battles and allows the team to stay in the fight for longer.

At max level, his ability creates a 3.5-meter healing zone, within which teammates recover 3 HP per second. When knocked down, they can self-recover to get up. It lasts for a total of 15 seconds and has a cooldown period of 60 seconds.

2) Maro (249 diamonds)

Maro is a great character for players who enjoy sniping. His "Falcon Fervor" ability increases the damage done to opponents based on distance. At max level, damage increases up to 25% and damage to marked enemies increases by 3.5%.

1) D-bee (249 diamonds)

D-bee is the perfect character in Free Fire MAX for beginners. His passive "Bullet Beats" ability will greatly help newcomers find their footing. At max level, the ability increases movement speed by 15% and accuracy by 35%.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee