Otho vs Chrono vs DJ Alok: Which Free Fire character is better?

Much to the delight of Free Fire gamers, Otho is finally available as a playable character in the battle royale game. Otho’s Top Up event commenced yesterday, 12 November, and will conclude on 16 November.

Chrono and DJ Alok are among the most popular active characters in Free Fire. Here’s a comparison of the abilities of the three to judge who is the best.

Otho

Otho’s passive ability is Memory Mist, and once a player kills an enemy, the positions of the other enemies around him are revealed. A distance of 25 meters is covered.

Chrono

Chrono and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono’s active ability, Time Turner, has a cooldown time of 250 seconds. The skill lasts for 3 seconds and is capable of creating a force field that blocks 600 damage. The skill also increases the movement speed of the players by 5%.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok is the most desirable Free Fire character with the ability, Drop the Beat, whose cooldown time is fixed at 45 seconds. The skill recovers 5 HP per second for 5 seconds and enhances movement and sprinting speed by 10%.

Note: All abilities are at the characters’ minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Which Free Fire character is better out of the three?

DJ Alok is a better choice compared to Otho and Chrono (Image via Sportskeeda)

DJ Alok is a better pick than Otho as his ability is more powerful and diverse. Moreover, Memory Mist can only be used by aggressive players, whereas Drop the Beat is compatible with any kind of playstyle.

Chrono would have been a better pick had he not been nerfed twice. Despite being multi-talented, he falls short when compared to DJ Alok due to his high cooldown time.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the opinion of the author. Character selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

Edited by Ravi Iyer