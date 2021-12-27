5 most expensive Garena Free Fire characters worth the money (December 2021)

In a Free Fire match, character abilities are among the most crucial features, and users cannot win without them. They need to know the strategic use of these skills to help them strengthen their skill set, and efficient use of abilities will assist players in claiming victories.
Some characters cost gold coins, and hence, gamers can buy them without spending actual money. However, they will have to pay hundreds of diamonds to unlock the most potent active abilities, thus needing to understand these characters' capabilities before making the purchase.
Garena Free Fire: Costliest characters who are also the strongest
1) K (Captain Booyah)
K in Free Fire (Image via Garena)
Price in the store - 499 diamonds
Ability - Master of All (Active)
Level 1 attributes:
- EP recovery interval - 2.2 seconds
- Max EP - 150 (increased by 50)
The ability provides an increase in MAX EP while also allowing players to use two different modes:
- Jiu-jitsu mode: Allies residing within a six-meter radius of K receive growth in EP to HP conversion rate by 500%.
- Psychology mode: Players will get a continuous EP recovery at a rate of three points every 2.2 seconds.
2) Dimitri
Dimitri in Free Fire (Image via Garena)
Price in the store - 499 diamonds
Ability - Healing Heartbeat (Active)
Level 1 attributes:
- Duration - 10 seconds
- CD - 85 seconds
Players can activate a temporary zone with a 3.5-meter diameter to help recover HP. Dimitri is also helpful to downed players, as they can self-recover with a healing rate of three HP/second.
3) Skyler
Price in the store - 499 diamonds
Ability - Riptide Rhythm (Active)
Level 1 attributes:
- CD - 60 seconds
- Range - 50 meters
- HP recovery - 4 HP
Garena Free Fire's most balanced character unleashes a sonic wave that induces damage to a maximum of five gloo walls within a specific range. In addition, whenever players deploy a gloo wall, they get a particular increase in HP.
4) Alok
Enter caption Alok in Free Fire (Image via Garena)
Price in the store - 499 diamonds
Ability - Drop the Beat (Active)
Level 1 attributes:
- Duration - 5 seconds
- Movement speed increase - 10%
Like Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat, users can encounter a temporary zone with Alok's active ability. The activation creates a five-meter aura that they can use to enhance the agility and restore HP at a rate of five points/second for five seconds.
5) Wukong
Wukong in Free Fire (Image via Garena)
Price in the store - 499 diamonds
Ability - Camouflage (Active)
Level 1 attributes:
- Duration - 10 seconds
- CD - 300 seconds
Free Fire's "Monkey King" has an ability that allows gamers to blend into their surroundings with a bush-like transformation. There is a slight decrease in movement speed when they move in this form, and they can revert to Wukong's form before the duration ends whenever they use guns.
Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.