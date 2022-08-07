5 Free Fire characters who need a buff in upcoming updates

There is a vast range of characters in Free Fire, each possessing unique abilities. While some characters are overpowered, a few do not have impressive skills. Hence, to maintain balance in the gameplay, developers keep altering character abilities in a timely manner.

The change in character abilities may be buff or nerf. Developers usually make both types of changes to specific characters in every major update. In this article, readers will find some characters that can perform outstandingly if they receive buffs in upcoming updates.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Consequently, gamers from the country must play the MAX variant instead.

Free Fire: 5 characters that deserve buffs in upcoming major updates

5) Caroline

Description: A schoolgirl from an extremely wealthy family.

Ability: Agility (passive)

At the minimum level, Caroline's Agility skill boosts the movement speed of the user by 6% when holding a shotgun. The percentage will increase to 13 at the maximum level.

Buff needed: Along with the increment in the movement speed, shotguns' accuracy could also be increased. It will help users make deadly shots at opponents with breakneck speed.

4) Shani

Description: Shani is an engineer who works at a junkyard.

Ability: Gear Recycle (passive)

After each elimination, the user's armor durability is restored by 10% when using Shani's Gear Recycle ability at its base level. While this enhancement in the armor durability will be increased to 30% at the maximum level. Extra durability will upgrade the armor up to level -3.

Buff needed: Instead of increasing the armor durability after confirming kills, the same could be done for even pulling off knockdowns. It will aid rushers in Free Fire the most.

3) Kapella

Description: Kapella is a popular pop singer and star.

Ability: Healing Song (passive)

At its minimum level, Kapella's Healing Song ability increases the effects of healing items by 10% and healing skills by 10%. Additionally, it also reduces ally HP loss when downed by 20%.

However, at its maximum level, the effects of healing items are increased by 20% and ally HP loss is reduced by 30%, keeping the boost in healing skills constant, i.e., 10%.

Buff needed: The effects of healing skills do not increase when the character levels up. It could also be increased.

2) Kenta

Description: Kenta is Hayato's bodyguard and a skilled weaponsmith.

Ability: Swordsman's Wrath (active)

Kenta's 'Swordsman's Wrath' ability creates a frontal shield of five meters in width that reduces 65% of weapon damage coming from the front. The protection shield lasts for only five seconds and resets when the user tries to hit a shot. The cooldown time (CD) is 120 seconds at the minimum and 70 seconds at the maximum level.

Buff needed: The shield only lasts for five seconds, and in that also, it resets when users try to fire shots. Either the skill runtime should be increased a little bit, or the shield should not reset if users fire shots. The latter buff can make Kenta a powerful character in Free Fire.

1) Chrono

Description: Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe.

Ability: Time Turner (active)

With a CD of 160 seconds at the minimum level, Chrono's Time Turner ability creates an impenetrable force field that blocks 800 damage. However, users are unable to attack from inside the field. All the effects last for only four seconds.

The CD is reduced to 110 seconds and skill runtime is extended to six seconds at the maximum level.

Buff needed: The CD is quite high, even at the peak level of Chrono. The CD could be lowered in the upcoming Free Fire update.

Note: This article is based entirely on the author's personal opinions.

