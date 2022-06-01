5 Free Fire MAX tips to reach Heroic rank easily in June 2022

Many players have their sights set on reaching the Heroic rank in Free Fire MAX since it is among higher tiers and is generally associated with good skills. This desire is now fuelled by rank system optimization, where the developers are offering even more incentives to reach the higher tiers.

The game features two separate ranking systems, one for the Battle Royale mode and the second for Clash Squad. Each mode has distinct characteristics and gameplay features.

As a result, users will have to employ different strategies to progress through the rank system to get that Heroic rank.

Pointers to reach Heroic rank in Free Fire MAX

5) Pets and characters

Pets and characters play a crucial role (Image via Sportskeeda)

The selection of pets and characters has a significant impact on determining the match's winner. Some pets, such as Falco, are only suited to the battle royale mode, while others, such as Mr. Waggor and Dreki, are compatible with all modes.

The same holds for characters since Natora and Misha's abilities are worthless in Clash Squad mode as these are related to driving. Therefore, gamers should choose them depending on the mode they are playing.

Additionally, the pets that they use must fall in line with the ability of their character to provide a competitive edge. Moreover, the choice of characters and pets is entirely subjective and depends on the players' play style.

Characters such as Alok, K, and Dimitri, together with pets such as Mr. Waggor, Ottero, and more, may become excellent points to start with.

4) Teamwork

As users progress through the ranks of Free Fire MAX, the need for teamwork to win more matches increases. It is possible to achieve the Heroic tier quickly by queuing up with a well-coordinated group of gamers with the same skill levels.

This is because there is improved communication and coordination while assaulting opponents or preventing enemies from rushing forward. Moreover, each individual can play a dedicated role while subsequently selecting characters and pets pertaining to it.

3) Landing spot

Choosing the right landing spot becomes increasingly crucial in Free Fire MAX, mainly when playing a duo or squad match. Landing on hot drops is a double-edged sword and can mean quick elimination or sometimes net a few easy kills. Due to this uncertainty, gamers should avoid them.

They should make every effort to land in a location with a few foes and a decent supply of loot at the same time. Additionally, players should attempt not to switch up their landing position too often in Free Fire and maintain consistency to make the rotations more efficient.

2) Well-oriented gameplay approach

Users will need a proper gameplay approach (Image via Garena)

Players' approach to gameplay is fundamental as they should have a balanced approach, neither too aggressive nor passive. They should strike a balance between going in for kills and surviving until the battle royale match ends. Gamers should maximize the latter while also not missing out on simple frags.

In Clash Squad mode, rushing opponents upfront may not be a great option as it could lead to a quick elimination. Instead, individuals should be slow and methodical with their gameplay and gradually gain space in important areas.

Additionally, players should be able to trade out kills almost immediately.

1) Improving aim and continuous practice

If users wish to reach the highest tier of Free Fire MAX, they will have to improve their skills within every gun category, especially in the battle royale mode. When it comes to Clash Squad, gamers can select the desired firearm in the battle royale mode.

They can head to the training island's range while also trying their hand at the combat zone to fight against real enemies. Readers should put in regular and consistent efforts to improve in this area.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far