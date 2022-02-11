5 Free Fire pets to avoid while pushing rank with aggressive playstyle

Pets in Free Fire are great companions to characters due to their usefulness in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches. They have unique skills that mobile gamers can make use of.

Most of the pets offered by the battle royale game have an aggressive playstyle. However, some of them do not have powerful enough skills that players can use.

Free Fire pets that are not meant for aggressive gameplay

Players with an aggressive playstyle should not choose the following pets in Free Fire:

1) Shiba

Shiba's Mushroom Sense ability (Image via Garena)

Shiba’s unique ability, Mushroom Sense, helps players by marking a mushroom on the map for 30 seconds. It is one of the few pets that has a cooldown time of 150 seconds at the first level and 120 seconds at the third level. This special skill is very useful to aggressive players and the pet’s long cooldown time is a major disadvantage.

2) Night Panther

Night Panther's Weight Training ability (Image via Garena)

Night Panther helps in increasing the inventory space of the players. His Weight Training ability increases the inventory space by 15 at the minimum level and by 45 at the maximum level. This special skill should also be ignored by aggressive players as it does not help in improving their gameplay.

3) Beaston

Beaston's Helping Hand ability (Image via Garena)

The unique ability of Beaston is better suited for beginners or players who want to maintain a safe distance away from their enemies. The ability, Helping Hand, increases the throwing distance of grenades and flashbangs by 10% at the initial level. The throwing distance is boosted by 30% at the maximum level.

4 & 5) Kitty and Mechanical Pup

Kitty and Mechanical Pup do not have special abilities (Image via Sportskeeda)

These are the only two Free Fire pets who do not have any special ability. As a result, they are completely useless for players who are looking for a competent pet to improve their gameplay. These pets are usually chosen by players as a mere companion for casual matches.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author’s opinion.

