5 Free Fire pets who deserve a buff in 2022

Much like the characters in Free Fire, not all pets are created equal. Despite them all having unique abilities, only a few qualify as meta or become popular. Due to this, players miss out on using different pets during matches.

To remedy the situation, a simple rework of their ability or buffing their abilities should make them usable in-game. While they may not become the best pets, they will be fun to use.

Note: The pets' abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Top 5 pets in Free Fire that deserve to be reworked

5) Detective Panda

Detective Panda is one of the oldest pets in Free Fire. Panda's Blessings ability restores 10 HP upon kill. It is well suited for aggressive players and those attempting hot-drops.

Sadly, for players who use Jota's Sustained Raids, the benefits of having Panda are null and void. Rather than providing 10 HP per kill, the ability can be reworked to provide both HP and EP. In this manner, players can recover HP and EP during a fight.

4) Shiba

Shiba's Mushroom Sense ability marks mushrooms on the map every 120 seconds. While this does benefit Free Fire players to an extent, it's not that difficult to find mushrooms in-game.

Rather than finding mushrooms, Shiba should be reworked to provide mushrooms to players. Much like Mr. Waggor, who provides gloo walls, Shiba can provide basic mushrooms every two minutes.

3) Falco

Falco is one of the most useful pets in Free Fire. Using its Skyline Spree ability, players can land faster. It increases the gliding and dicing speed by 45% and 50%, respectively. Sadly, after the landing phase is done, the ability's usefulness is lost.

Developers can rework the ability to provide basic reconnaissance during a match. Players can use Falco to spot enemies. However, unlike Clu's, Shirou's, or Moco's ability, this will only last for a second or two.

2) Dreki

Dreki's Dragon Glare enables players to spot opponents using medkits within a 30-meter range. The ability lasts for five seconds in total. Even though the ability has numerous tactical uses, it falls short of being good.

Often, players don't use medkits to heal. After a gunfight, they rely on EP or active healing abilities to recover HP. Dreki can be reworked to detect these healing methods as well. This would make the pet more useful in Free Fire.

1) Dr. Beanie

Dr. Beanie's Dashy Duckwalk ability grants players a 60% increase in movement speed when in a crouch position. This is great for when wanting to play stealthy in Free Fire. However, given the limited stealth mechanics in-game, practical uses are limited.

To solve this problem, developers can rework Dr. Beanie to provide a speed boost irrespective of posture. Instead of 60%, it can be scaled according to the posture. 40% while prone, 20% while crouching, 10% while walking, and 5% while sprinting. This opens up more tactical options in-game.

Note: The list is in no particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

