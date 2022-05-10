5 important Free Fire tips for 1v4 fights at hot drops

When aiming for hot drops in Free Fire, there are numerous parameters that one has to take into consideration. These include timing, player density, and even luck. For some, the process is smooth, while others die upon landing.

Such being the case, engaging in a 1v4 fight on a hot drop is no easy task. Nevertheless, there are a few things that players can do to smoothen things out. By implementing a few tips and tricks, they'll be able to improve the odds of survival.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned in the country. They can opt for the MAX version instead.

Follow these tips to improve 1v4 fights in Free Fire hot drop zones

5) Avoid dropping in between two teams

To avoid death and an early exit from the match, players need to avoid dropping between two teams. Given that they are already at a vast numerical disadvantage, this will only make things worse.

A smart decision would be to land behind an enemy team or some distance away from them. This will ensure that some time will be available to loot and gear up for combat.

4) Try to land on high ground

Depending on where the player is landing, the kind of high ground within the hot drop zone will differentiate. However, one fact remains the same: it has to be secured at all costs.

This is vital during the landing phase as it will allow the player to gain an immediate advantage in battle. They'll have a clear line of view and will be able to shoot targets with ease.

3) Look for cover

Before engaging in a gunfight, players should always look for places that offer good cover. This will be vital if they need to move from cover to cover to flank or rotate around the enemy team.

Furthermore, this will ensure that the player does not take any damage from body shots. However, care should be taken as headshots can still connect depending on the angle from which the enemy is shooting.

2) Don't hesitate to kill an opponent

The goal of any hot drop in Free Fire is to secure kills. This being the main objective, players need to engage opponents as soon as they see them. Since a lot of fighting breaks out in these regions, some opponents are bound to have low health.

With a few careful shots aimed at their target, players will be able to bring down opponents with ease. This will improve their K/D ratio and reduce the active threat level in the area.

1) Rotate if things are not going well

Knowing when to quit is an important aspect of Free Fire. If combat is not going in the player's favor, they should retreat by rotating to safety and live to fight later on in the match.

Although they will miss out on early game kills, they'll have more opportunities later in the game. Since it's essentially a 1vs49 match, there's no shortage of opponents to defeat in battle.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

