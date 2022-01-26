5 important tips to rank up safely in Garena Free Fire

Ranking up is an important part of Free Fire. The ultimate goal for many players is to reach the Heroic rank every season. It showcases veterancy in-game and good skills.

Unfortunately, pushing rank is not easy. It takes a lot of time, effort, and patience. Most players give up due to dying early in every match. Thankfully, there are a few tips that can be implemented to stay alive longer and rank up safely.

Here are five tips that players can follow to rank up safely in Free Fire

5) Attack opponents only when confident of a clean elimination

When playing it safe in a ranked match, players should only attack opponents when victory is guaranteed. Attacking an opponent that has a tactical advantage will not end well.

In essence, the player should pick and choose the place of the engagement. This will allow them to strategize and easily plan out the attack. Using the terrain itself to an advantage will also make things easier.

4) Stockpile medkits and inhalers

To stay alive during a ranked match in Free Fire, having a full HP bar is a must. While EP is also important, it's secondary to survival. To ensure maximum HP at all times, players should stockpile medkits and inhalers.

This will allow them to heal after every engagement, which will minimize the risk of dying due to low HP. Furthermore, having a surplus of healing supplies is useful during the end zones of the match.

3) Try to score points by making it to the end zone

To rank up, players will need to score points. The fastest way to score points is by securing kills. However, given the risks involved in this venture, players may get eliminated before reaching their target.

Thankfully, there is an easier way to score points. Rather than engaging opponents, all players need to do is make it to the end zone. While this method of earning points is slow, it is safer.

2) Build a character with good defensive abilities

When building a character combination for a match, players are given the freedom of choice. They can add tactical abilities such as Ice Iron or offensive abilities such as Sustained Raids. However, to rank up safely, defensive abilities are a must.

Players can use Elite Andrew's Wolf Pack ability to reduce incoming damage. To heal swiftly in combat, players can either opt for Maxim's Gluttony or K's Master of All ability.

1) Avoid landing in hot drop zones

One of the best ways to ensure safe ranking in Free Fire is by actively avoiding hot drop zones. While a lot of points can be secured during the early-game via eliminations, the risks are far too great.

Players should instead land in calm zones in-game that don't see too many early-game fights. This will give them the chance to gear up properly and prepare for the match.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

