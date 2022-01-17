5 things to prioritize in end zones in Garena Free Fire

The end zones in Free Fire are the ultimate test of skill for players. After surviving the initial phases of the match, they must outlast the best opponents in the lobby to secure a Booyah.

However, winning will not be easy, given the stiff competition and limited space. To improve the odds of success, players must prioritize a few things in the end zone.

Prioritize these things to improve the odds of surviving in Free Fire's end zones

5) Secure enough loot before entering the end zones

One of the most important things to prioritize in Free Fire's end zones is having enough loot. However, players need to start collecting supplies during the mid-game to do this.

This will ensure that enough loot will be collected by the time the end zones begin to appear. This is vital for success as more supplies mean the longer a player can sustain themself in battle.

4) Keep a low profile

In the end zones of a Free Fire match, staying quiet is essential. If players need to engage opponents, they should use silencers or their fists. Shooting weapons without silencers may attract more enemies to the location.

Alternatively, players can simply camp and play passively. They can wait until two or three opponents remain before springing into action. However, using this strategy will drastically limit the number of kills earned per match.

3) Find a good defendable position

A good defendable position must be secured to ensure tactical supremacy in every end zone of a match. Players can use hilltops, structures, and even natural cover for this purpose.

If none of the above can be found, then gloo walls can be used defensively. Even though they offer limited protection, players can stay safe behind them for extended periods of time.

2) Don't get pinned down at the edge of the end zone

When planning to engage an opponent or if already engaged in combat, players must avoid staying close to the edge of the safe zone. This is a dangerous situation to be in, as being pushed outside the safe zone will result in taking zone damage.

To avoid this scenario, players should try and stick to the central regions of the end zone. Even though more opponents will be located in this region, having a fighting chance at survival is better than dying to zone damage.

1) Avoid using active abilities unless absolutely necessary

Players using Free Fire characters with active abilities should avoid using them frequently when out of battle. While some, such as Drop the Beat, can be used every 45 seconds, others, such as Xtreme Encounter, take 100 seconds to cool down.

If players are caught off guard by opponents, without their main ability, combat efficiency will be cut short. This may lead to being eliminated or having to waste precious healing supplies.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu