5 Legendary Free Fire emotes that are most difficult to get

Free Fire offers an eclectic range of emotes that players may use to express themselves on the battlefield. Developers often incorporate new emotes into the game, the most recent being the Dribble King, which was a reward in Booyah Top Up I.

While several emotes are accessible in the store, some of the Legendary ones are often only available during events, making them extremely rare and difficult to get.

Legendary emotes that are hard to get in Free Fire

5) Power of Money

The Power of Money emote was added in January 2021 as part of the TRAP Top Up event, where users had to purchase 500 diamonds to attain the item. The emote was in demand and thus was added back to the store for a limited time in August 2020. It also made a comeback at the Emote Party event in December 2020.

The VFX for the emote features the character dispensing money through two handheld guns. Players often utilize it to taunt their opponents.

4) Obliteration

Obliteration is a special emote added to the game as part of Free Fire’s collaboration with the Japanese superhero franchise. It was available via the store for 599 diamonds. Usually, collaboration items are not available at a later period, and similarly, it is unlikely to be made available again any time soon.

The One Punch Man-themed emote is Saitama’s move and is genuinely one of its kind.

3) Flower of Love

The Flower of Love emote is also a reward in the top up and part of the Valentine’s Top Up in February 2020. Players had to top up 500 diamonds for the emote. When it is utilized, the character will get down on one knee and present a flower.

It was then added to the Emote Party in August 2020, and some players were able to attain it. However, it continues to remain difficult to obtain.

2) Doggie

Doggie is undoubtedly among the most sought-after Free Fire emotes and has been around for a while now. After players activate the emote, a dog (Shiba) appears before them, and the character celebrates along with it.

The emote is challenging to find but has made multiple reappearances in the game as part of the Emote Party events, which required hundreds of diamonds.

1) FFWC Throne

The FFWC Throne has been one of the older emotes that was added in March 2019, along with the Free Fire World Cup. Like many other emotes on this list, it was also available in the Top Up event and was a reward for acquiring 300 diamonds.

It deploys a gold-colored throne, and players sit on the seat to display dominance on the battlegrounds.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu