5 mistakes Free Fire players make while rushing at squads during rank push

Rushing is a fairly common tactic used by players in Free Fire. It's a great strategy that they can implement to overpower an enemy's position or force opponents to fall back.

When implemented correctly, squads can easily wipe out the enemy team and score points in ranked matches. However, not every player executes this tactic properly and ends up making several mistakes.

5) Rushing at squads without a plan

One of the worst mistakes players can make while rushing another squad in Free Fire is doing so without a plan. Simply rushing in all guns blazing will not be enough to overpower enemies.

Gamers always need to have a plan of attack while rushing in. Each teammate should know what their respective role is and execute it to the best of their ability. Only by planning ahead will the rush be successful.

4) Trying to rush uphill

Having the high ground in Free Fire grants gamers numerous benefits. They can see further, have better shooting angles, and rotate away easily if things go south.

Rushing opponents that have a high ground advantage should be avoided. Squads that often try and undertake this task end up getting pinned by gunfire and get eliminated with ease.

3) Rushing at squads early game without proper loot

Ranked matches in Free Fire can get quite intense at the start itself. Squads land in hot drop zones, and within seconds, bullets start flying. For the most part, aggressive teams take the initiative and begin rushing other sides.

While executing this tactic early in the game may work, it's a precarious maneuver that may end in disaster. If the opposing team manages to take up a solid defensive position, the team rushing in will get counter-attacked and wiped out.

2) Not using throwables while rushing in

During a rush, simply laying down suppressing fire or sniping targets while pushing is not going to be enough. Users should use every available offensive tool at their disposal to improve the odds of the rush being successful.

One of the best offensive tools in Free Fire is the humble grenade. While this throwable item may not be versatile, it can do a lot of damage to enemies if used correctly.

Players should throw grenades at opponents while rushing in to cause chaos and force them out of their positions.

1) Characters with offensive abilities should go in first

While tactics and planning go a long way in a squad rush, sheer brute force is also needed at times. This is where characters with offensive abilities in Free Fire shine the most.

During a rush, aggressive characters should be on the frontline, followed by supports or healers. This ensures that offensive abilities will be used to the maximum extent, which will make the rush easier.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

