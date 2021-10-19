5 mistakes players make while pushing rank in Free Fire

Pushing rank in Free Fire is a far cry from being an easy task. Opponents are tougher than usual, basic strategies don't work anymore, and everyone has a mindset to win, whatever the cost.

Although pushing rank is hard, it's not an impossible task. The main issue that players face is making mistakes during a match, which can otherwise be avoided for the most part.

5 mistakes to avoid during ranked matches in Free Fire

5) Playing with an inexperienced team

Given that Free Fire is a battle royale game, it's inevitable that players will want to team up with others during a match. While this is a fun way to learn the game and make friends, when pushing rank players need to pick their teammates carefully.

It goes without saying that while anyone can play the game, not everyone is good at it. When it comes to rank push, players should only play with those capable of holding their own during the match. Playing with inexperienced teammates could easily end in disaster.

4) Not understanding the strengths and weaknesses of the opponent's characters

With over thirty characters to choose from in Free Fire, mastering all of them is next to impossible for most players. Each of them has a unique passive or active ability, that comes into use in certain situations.

Nonetheless, despite the huge number of characters, players need to understand the strengths and weaknesses of each of them in order to increase their chances of winning matches.

3) Inability to properly use gloo walls

Mastering the gloo walls in Free Fire is, to an extent, mastering the game itself. Players who can effectively use the gloo wall in-game will enjoy impunity during most matches. Those who do not, will find themselves eliminated rather early in the game.

Not mastering the gloo wall is a major drawback for players pushing rank. Without mastering this tactical item, their strategic options are limited, and enemies can gain the upperhand with ease.

2) Not knowing how to rotate efficiently

One of the most common mistakes made in Free Fire is that players tend to confuse moving around the map with rotations. While both involve moving from one point to another, there is a vast difference between the two.

Rotating is not just moving from place to place, but rather moving to places that have strategic importance. For instance, players moving to the high ground will enjoy a clear view of their surroundings and will get a better shooting angle.

1) Rushing in to score eliminations

One of the major mistakes made by players during rank push in Free Fire is rushing. While the tactic is commonly used to great efficiency, it's not viable in every situation. Nonetheless, players who tend to rush in and try to secure kills often end up getting eliminated.

At times it's better to simply avoid the opponent if possible, and move on to the next target. Not every opponent has to be rushed during a match. Furthermore, players should carefully evaluate before rushing to ensure the plan is foolproof.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

