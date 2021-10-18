5 tips for Free Fire players to avoid early exit during rank push

Being eliminated early during a rank push in Free Fire is one of the worst things that can happen to a player. Aside from having to queue up once more for the game and start another match, players tend to lose their confidence as well.

While getting eliminated early in the game cannot be avoided completely, players can minimize the risk by following a few tips. Although they are basic in nature they go a long way in keeping players alive.

Tips to avoid early exit during rank push in Free Fire

5) Choose a good starting area

One of the most important things to remember to avoid being eliminated during the early game in a Free Fire match is to pick a good starting area. Landing in a safe area is beneficial for numerous reasons.

Players will be able to get good loot, stay within the zone, and even find good spots to rotate to in order to gain zone advantage. Additionally, landing in a safe area will also give players time to plan ahead and scout without fear of being attacked by opponents.

4) Secure good loot before fighting

One of the key things that every Free Fire player should remember to do is loot up during the early game. Although the aim of a ranked match is to acquire as many points as possible, without loot this task will not be possible.

Players should loot until they have at least level two armor, a stack of gloo walls, medkits, and a good weapon. Once these essential items have been found, players can begin to venture out in search of opponents to eliminate them.

3) Play safe

While passive gameplay in Free Fire may not be good for getting eliminations, it is a great way to survive the early game and reach the end zones. However, players who adopt this style of play will take a lot of time to level up, as looking for eliminations is not a priority.

Nonetheless, there are many benefits of playing safe. For starters, players will always have a good K/D ratio due to not dying fast in every match. Furthermore, given that they are not aggressive in nature, passive players often tend to reach the final zone with ample supplies to outlast opponents.

2) Team up with experienced players

For beginners who are starting their long journey on the road to Heroic tier in Free Fire, teaming up with experienced players will be hugely beneficial for a number of reasons.

For starters, players will be able to survive till the end game in most matches, earning points and ranking up. Furthermore, they will even be able to absorb some amount of skills from their experienced teammates, helping them become better players in the long run.

1) Try to engage from afar

One of the best ways for Free Fire players to avoid getting eliminated early in the game and throughout the game is by engaging opponents from afar. This will allow players to fire their first shots and get the upper hand.

Additionally, being able to shoot from afar will allow players to stay safe while dealing massive damage. Oftentimes, opponents will be left confused due to being unable to figure out the direction from which the shots are being fired and will fail to react in time leading to an easy elimination.

