5 most pointless Free Fire MAX characters for ranked mode (September 2022)

Free Fire MAX doesn't have any scarcity of characters with skills, as users can find around 47 options in the OB35 version. Each character is unique and offers a distinct advantage on the battlefield. However, like most other aspects of the game, some characters are far better than others.

Players must be careful while choosing a decent character ability in the game, especially for the ranked mode. Some characters are useless for the ranked matches in Garena Free Fire/Free Fire MAX. Hence, such skills should be avoided while maximizing the ranks.

Note: The following list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the author's opinion.

Characters to avoid in Free Fire MAX ranked mode (September 2022)

As mentioned, each Free Fire MAX character is helpful. However, some characters become liabilities in the ranked mode when gamers are at higher tiers. Thus, they need to overlook some options when constructing a strategy for the ranked matches.

Readers can look at the five poorest characters in Garena Free Fire MAX that they should shun in the ranked mode:

1) Wolfrahh

Ability: Limelight

Wolfrahh Limelight is of no practical use in FF/FF MAX, regardless of the game modes, and the reason is related to its activation during matches. Only users with at least one viewer in a game can activate the ability.

According to the title, each additional viewer helps decrease the damage to the head and limbs. However, in reality, casual gamers rarely get a viewer who watches their gameplay. Thus, Wolfrahh becomes an obvious choice to avoid in the ranked mode.

2) Ford

Ability: Iron Will

On paper, Ford seems only beneficial for the battle royale mode, as his ability, Iron Will, reduces the damage taken due to shrinking zones. Thus, he becomes an avoidable character for the Clash Squad mode.

Even in the BR mode, players can avoid using Ford if they are aware of the shrinking zone. Hence, they can use the extra slot to equip a better ability for their character combination in the FF MAX ranked mode.

3) Kla

Ability: Muay Thai

Kla is probably the most helpful character in Free Fire MAX when it comes to the Factory Challenge. His ability, Muay Thai, lets users deal exceptional amounts of damage with fists, which is advantageous when enemies don't have any guns.

However, in a ranked match, it is nothing but foolish to indulge in fights with enemies using fists. An armed opponent will beat players using fists during a fight any day.

Thus, outside the Factory Challenge, using Kla is of no benefit unless the enemies are unarmed.

4) Notora

Ability: Racer's Blessing

Free Fire MAX players aren't fond of Notora due to her lackluster survival capabilities. They can activate her ability, Racer's Blessing, only if they are driving a vehicle.

In a vehicle, Notora's ability recovers HP for every teammate sitting inside, which seems decent. However, they cannot find a car readily during matches just to employ her skill.

In a ranked match, gamers usually avoid vehicles to maintain stealth, so Notora becomes useless.

5) Misha

Ability: Afterburner

Misha is the final addition to the list of ineffective characters in the FF MAX ranked mode. Like Notora, she is also a passive-ability character with a skill related to vehicles.

Individuals can activate Misha's Afterburner skill to decrease the amount of damage taken inside a car. In addition to the reduced damage, the character's driving speed also increases, making gamers harder to aim at while driving.

However, for the same reason as Notora, Misha also becomes useless as most skilled players rarely use vehicles to maintain stealth during a ranked match.

