5 most popular Free Fire Bundles like Red Criminal as of 2021

Players often purchase free Fire bundles to customize the appearance of their characters. While some bundles are easy to buy from the in-game store, some are hard to come across.

The Red Criminal bundle is one of the most popular Free Fire bundles. Players now have the option to acquire the Green Criminal bundle via the Raider Spin event.

Most popular Free Fire bundles

1) Hip Hop

Hip Hop bundle (Image via Game Task; YouTube)

Hip Hop bundle is one of the oldest Free Fire bundles, and players often choose it. It was part of the Free Fire Season 2 Elite Pass. The bundle offers the following:

The Streets (Head)

The Streets (Top)

The Streets (Bottom)

The Streets (Shoes)

2) Blue Dino

Blue Dino bundle (Image via 2B Gamer; YouTube)

Out of the six Dino bundles, the Blue Dino bundle is the most famous and the rarest of them all. Like the Criminal Bundles, this Free Fire Incubator bundle has to be used as a full set. Players need to get their hands on Blueprints and Evolution Stones to get this bundle.

3) Legendary Cobra Rage

Legendary Cobra Rage bundle (Image via Free Fire India Official; YouTube)

The Cobra Ascension event in Free Fire introduced this particular bundle way back in February 2021. Players can customize the bundle in four different colors. It includes the following:

Cobra Rage (Head)

Cobra Rage (Mask)

Cobra Rage (Top)

Cobra Rage (Bottom)

Cobra Rage (Shoes)

4) Street Boy

Street Boy bundle (Image via Free Fire)

The Street Boy bundle in Free Fire was recently available for free, and players had to use a redeem code to acquire it. The most desirable part of this Free Fire bundle is the shoes. The bundle includes the following:

Street Boy (Head)

Street Boy (Mask)

Street Boy (Top)

Street Boy (Bottom)

Street Boy (Shoes)

5) Cyber Bunny

Cyber Bunny bundle (Image via Free Fire)

The Free Fire bundle was introduced in April 2021 via the Treasure Vault event. The bundle is quite popular because of its cool look and includes the following items:

Cyber Bunny (Head)

Cyber Bunny (Mask)

Cyber Bunny (Top)

Cyber Bunny (Bottom)

Cyber Bunny (Shoes)

The following list reflects the writer’s personal views. The choice of bundles is entirely subjective and will vary from person to person.

