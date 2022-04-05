5 most popular Free Fire collab rewards like BTS bundles (April 2022)

Garena has put plenty of effort into growing and maintaining the staggering user base of its wildly popular battle royale game Free Fire. Consequently, it has become the third-ever game to hit one billion downloads on Google Play Store while also occupying the top ranks in App Store.

The reason behind the immense fame or vitality of Garena Free Fire can be attributed to various reasons, and among them are the collaborative events. Players often spot new collaborations in Free Fire's event section, which are done to promote and grow.

One such popular collaboration that is still online in the game is the one with BTS. Players have welcomed a plethora of new items into the game, but the BTS-designed costume bundles have become everyone's favorite in no time.

The unmatched fame has surely put BTS bundles among the most popular Free Fire collab rewards.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the author's views. Readers' views may differ

Garena Free Fire: Most famous items introduced via collaborations

1) Chrono and his exclusive items (CR7 Collab)

There have been an array of characters in the game, with many of them being introduced via collaborations with celebrities. However, there isn't any celebrity as famous as Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The in-game character introduced via CR7 collab in December 2020 borrows his looks from the star footballer. He has remained one of the most famous character choices in the game despite several nerfs in his active skill "Time Turner."

Alongside Chrono, many CR7-themed items from the Bounty Hunter series have also become favorites.

2) Obliteration emote (One-Punch Man collab)

One-Punch Man is among the most famous Anime and Manga globally. Fans have appreciated the unique superhero story of Saitama time and again. Thus, Garena cashed in on the opportunity to have a collaboration with One-Punch Man.

Plenty of items made their way to the game, but the legendary-level Obliteration emote amassed immense popularity. The reason was that the animation featured the mighty punch from Saitama with stunning VFX.

3) I'm Rich emote (Money Heist collab 2020)

The Spanish crime drama heist show, Money Heist, was among the most popular Netflix shows in 2020 and 2021. Thus, Garena collaborated with the same to expand its brand while also promoting the series.

The first collaboration with Money Heist happened in September 2020, which showcased some of the most-loved collectibles in the game. Among these rewards was the I'm Rich emote showcasing the replication of the famous Money Heist scene.

Thus, it was pretty understandable that I'm Rich has struck a chord with the masses even after more than one and half years.

4) Gloo Wall - Victory Charge (McLaren collab)

McLaren Collab, aka MCLFF, was introduced in July 2021, and it commemorated the racing cars of the famous British racing team and automotive manufacturer. There were plenty of skins for in-game cars that Garena introduced during the crossover event.

However, it was the Victory Charge gloo wall, with its unique F1 design, that stole hearts. The golden black skin has been relatively rare yet popular among fans since its introduction in the "McLaren Top Up event" in July 2021.

5) Gloo Wall - Gold Vault (Money Heist collab 2021)

The final entry on this list is the Gold Vault gloo wall which Garena unveiled during the second collaboration with Money Heist. It was available in a themed event, "Reload Target Down," alongside other special edition items.

However, the gloo wall skin stood out for its unique vault-like design. The gloo wall also featured a golden wheel, which was also the reason behind its name. Gold Vault skin has been one of the most attractive designs in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and users must avoid installing it.

