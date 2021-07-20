5 most popular Free Fire emotes of all time

One of the best things about Garena Free Fire is its characters with unique abilities. Players can customize their characters with outfits and other aesthetics. And emotes are an expressive way to personalize the character even more.

Even though there are several emotes, some of them are popular among players. Here's a list of popular emotes in Free Fire.

Popular emotes in Garena Free Fire

1) Booyah

The whole point of playing Free Fire is to get a Booyah at the end. This is why the Booyah emote is popular. When players hit the emote button, a golden BOOYAH is summoned above their heads with a golden aura.

2) FFWC Throne

As the name suggests, tapping the emote button deploys a throne on which the character sits in a regal style.

The FFWC Throne was introduced during the Free Fire World Cup Series in 2019. Considering its popularity, the emote was again a part of a limited-time event a few months ago.

3) Tea Time

The Tea Time emote is quite quirky. It summons a table and chair around the in-game character.

The Tea Time emote was recently introduced as the mega prize for the dual spin event. To unlock the emote, players had to play the event with diamonds. This is why very few people own the Tea Time emote.

4) LOL

LOL was first introduced as an Elite Pass reward. The LOL emote lets the character point towards other players and laugh.

LOL remains a popular emote in Free Fire. It might be difficult to get hands on the LOL emote as it is also one of the rarest emotes in the game.

5) Doggie

Undoubtedly, Doggie is one of the most adorable emotes in Free Fire. When activated, an adorable dog joins the character to display some celebratory action.

The Doggie emote was a part of the Emote Party Game of 2019. It is one of those legendary emotes in Free Fire that is difficult to come across.

